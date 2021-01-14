Africa

46 Civilians Feared Killed in Eastern Congo Attack, Official Says

By Reuters
January 14, 2021 06:40 PM
Burnt down houses are seen in the village of Manzalaho near Beni on February 18, 2020, following an attack allegedly…
FILE - Burned houses are seen near Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Feb. 18, 2020, after an attack allegedly perpetrated by Allied Democratic Forces. Officials said Jan. 14, 2021, that the group is suspected of another attack killing 46 civilians.

KINSHASA - Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, a senior provincial official said Thursday. 

Local security forces have been dispatched to the village in Irumu territory to investigate, Provincial Interior Minister Adjio Gidi said by phone. 

"The death toll as of this afternoon is reported to be 46," Gidi said. 

Map of Democratic Republic of Congo

He said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were behind the raid. The Ugandan armed group is believed to have carried out a string of massacres in eastern Congo, killing more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures. 

After being alerted to the latest violence, troops went to the village and are in the process of recovering bodies, local army spokesman Jules Ngongo said. He did not say how many had been killed. 

Congo's eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi are home to a constellation of more than 100 different militias, many remnants of its brutal civil wars that officially ended in 2003. 

On Sunday, unidentified attackers killed at least six rangers in an ambush in eastern Congo’s Virunga National Park, a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas. 

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many suspected ADF attacks in the past, although U.N. experts have not been able to confirm any direct link between the two groups.  

Related Stories

Map of Equateur province, DRC
Africa
Congo Army Says its Forces Recapture Eastern Village From Islamist Group
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has carried out several attacks in recent weeks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 10:47 AM
Supporters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi listen to…
Africa
DR Congo Crisis Deepens as President Moves to Sack Government
Announcement sparks violence in Parliament
AFP logo
By AFP
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 04:47 PM
Militiamen, including alleged children, of the armed group URDPC/CODECO (Union des Révolutionnaires pour la Défense du Peuple…
Africa
More than 50,000 Flee New Armed Attacks in Eastern DR Congo
Civilians are caught up in a vicious cycle of violence and displacement, with many forced to flee for the second time this year
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 01:03 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play