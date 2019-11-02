54 Killed in Attack on Mali Military Post

Mali's government says 53 soldiers and one civilian were killed in a militant attack on a northern military post.

The assault Friday is one of the deadliest in recent jihadist violence.

Yaya Sangare, Mali's communication minister, said 10 survivors were found at the army post in Indelimane, Menaka region.

"The situation is under control," Sangare said on Twitter.

"Reinforcements have been dispatched to secure the area and hunt down the attackers," the government said in a statement:

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

In September, nearly 40 soldiers were killed in two separate jihadist attacks on two military bases.