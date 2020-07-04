Africa

6 Killed, 15 Injured in Somalia Bombings

By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Updated July 04, 2020 10:50 AM
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty…
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 4, 2020.

At least five people were killed and more than eight others wounded when a government security checkpoint was bombed in Baidoa, Somalia’s administrative capital of Southwest State, on Saturday, witnesses and security officials said.  

Officials in Baidoa, about 250 kilometers west of Mogadishu, told VOA Somali that the blast apparently came from a remote-controlled landmine planted at a government tax collection point in the southern part of the town.  

“Four civilians and a government solider have died in the blast and eight others were wounded,” said Baidoa District Commissioner Hassan Mo’alim Bikole. “The wounded are being treated at hospitals.”  

Bikole said most of the victims were civilians.

In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, a suicide bomber driving a vehicle blew himself up in front of the government revenue headquarters, injuring seven people, including security guards.

“The security forces suspected the vehicle as it sped towards the revenue headquarters building. The police officers guarding the place prevented it from reaching its target and the driver rammed the vehicle into a nearby perimeter wall before he blew himself up,” said Sidiiq Dodishe, a police spokesman.” Five police officers were injured in the blast, he added.

Witnesses said two civilian passersby also sustained minor injuries.  

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack, but al-Qaida-affiliated militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for such incidents in Somalia over the years.

The Somali government has condemned both attacks, saying such incidents will not deter its efforts to stabilize the country.

Government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar Omar said al-Shabab was behind both bombings.

Residents in Mogadishu said the blast was the biggest they had heard since last December.  

Steps taken by Somali security forces in the city, including setting up roadblocks leading to government offices and major installations, are believed to have minimized attacks targeting military bases, hotels, restaurants and other public places.

 

Related Stories

Somali soldiers attend a training session during the opening ceremony of a Turkish military base in Mogadishu, Somalia…
Africa
Civilian Killed in Attack on Turkey Military Training Center in Somalia
Turkey inaugurated the military facility in Somalia’s capital on Sept. 30, 2017
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 16:32
Map of Wanlaweyn Somalia
Africa
Al-Shabab Attacks in Somalia Kill 7
The deadliest attack took place in Wanlaweyn, 90 kilometers west of Mogadishu, when an improvised explosive device planted near the home of military officer exploded Saturday evening
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 15:39
Baidoa, Somalia
Africa
Bomb Blast in Somalia Kills 4 During Eid Celebrations
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security officials suspect al-Shabab was behind the blast in Baidoa
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 18:15
Map of Somalia highlighting Mogadishu.
Africa
Killing of Seven Health Workers, Shop Owner Shocks Somalia
It was not clear who was responsible, but local elders accused Somali government soldiers of conducting a revenge killing
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:59
FILE - A medic tends to a patient in a coronavirus ward at Martini Hospital, in Mogadishu, Somalia, May, 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Somalia, Many Medics Chose Caring for COVID Patients Over Marking Eid
As most Somalis celebrated the holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, frontline hospital workers stayed behind to look after those in need
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 13:13
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By
Mohamed Olad Hassan

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play