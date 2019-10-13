Africa

74 Migrants Rescued off Libyan Coast, 110 Others Turned Back

By Associated Press
October 13, 2019 09:28 AM
Men wait to disembark from the Ocean Viking ship as it reaches the port of Messina, Italy, Sept. 24, 2019.
ROME, ITALY - Humanitarian groups on Sunday said they have rescued 74 migrants on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya while Tunisian authorities reported blocking a smuggling boat carrying 110 migrants from setting off for Italy.

Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee said their Ocean Viking ship rescued the migrants Sunday morning about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the Libyan coast near an oilfield. The groups said six children were among those rescued.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said three coast guard boats pursued the smuggling boat after it left Friday night from the city of Sfax. Officers shouted through loudspeakers at the boat and passengers threw projectiles that injured two officers and broke windows.

The coast guard eventually forced the boat back toward Tunisia and rescued 25 migrants who had jumped into the sea.

Meanwhile, three small boats carrying migrants reached Italian shores on Sunday. ANSA, the Italian news agency, said two boats - one carrying 15 people, the other 11 - landed on the island of Lampedusa. The agency says a third boat with 15 Tunisians aboard landed in southern Sicily.

 

Related Stories

Refugees and migrants board a ferry on the island of Lesbos to be transferred to the port of Piraeus on October 6, 2019.
Europe
Greece Transfers 570 Migrants from Overcrowded Camp
Authorities say move is part of plan to reduce overcrowding at Lesbos' Moria migrant camp, where about 13,000 people live in a space designed for 3,000
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/06/2019 - 15:32
Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Khoms, Libya August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
Africa
UN, Coast Guard: Boat Carrying 50 Migrants Capsizes Off Libya
An independent support group says another boat with 56 migrants is at risk of the same fate in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 19:44
Rescued migrants are silhouetted as they look out at the horizon aboard the Ocean Viking, in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 13, 2019.
Europe
Charity: Italy Allows Rescue Ship to Disembark Migrants in Lampedusa
'An ad hoc European agreement between Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg has been reached to allow the landing,' says French official
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 09:21
