Africa

About 120 Ex-peacekeepers from Ethiopia Seek Asylum in Sudan, UN says

By Agence France-Presse
May 09, 2021 04:50 PM
FILE - UNAMID peacekeepers from Ethiopia prepare to go on a night patrol.
FILE - UNAMID peacekeepers from Ethiopia prepare to go on a night patrol on a pick-up vehicle, in Gereida (South Darfur).

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Around 120 former peacekeepers from Ethiopia, where several regions including northern Tigray are hard-hit by inter-ethnic conflict, have sought asylum in Sudan, the United Nations said Sunday. 

The personnel were set to be repatriated as part of the phased withdrawal of the U.N. peacekeeping mission, UNAMID, from western Sudan's Darfur region after its mandate ended December 31.  

"As of now, 120 former UNAMID peacekeepers who were due to be repatriated have sought international protection," a U.N. peacekeeping spokesperson told AFP via email. 

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, also confirmed the former peacekeepers have applied for asylum in Sudan. 

They "will be taken to a location where they can be safely undertaken for their refugee status to be determined," it said without elaborating, for "protection purposes." 

It was not immediately clear whether all the former peacekeepers seeking asylum originated from Ethiopia's Tigray region. 

The Tigray conflict broke out last November between Ethiopia's federal forces and leaders of the region's ruling party, killing thousands. 

The fighting sent about 60,000 refugees fleeing into neighboring Sudan, a nation struggling with economic woes and a rocky transition since the April 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir. 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, is also grappling with ethnic violence in other regions, including Amhara, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz. 

UNAMID, deployed in Darfur since 2007, began in January to withdraw its armed and civilian personnel, which number about 8,000. The endeavor is to be completed within six months. 

Darfur was the scene of a bitter conflict between ethnic African minority rebels, complaining of marginalization, against Bashir's Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. 

The fighting killed some 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, according to the U.N.

Related Stories

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, photo, Abune Mathias, the 6th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, uses hand…
Africa
Ethiopian Orthodox Church Patriarch Blasts Tigray 'Genocide'
'They want to destroy the people of Tigray,' Patriarch Abune Mathias says in video shot last month
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 12:01 AM
FILE - A bus carrying displaced people arrives at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021
Africa
UN Gives $65 Million in Aid to Ethiopia, Tigray
More than 16 million people across Ethiopia require assistance due to drought, conflict and COVID-19
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 12:58 PM
A Tigrayan employee of the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, who said he fled the country after being released on bail, poses for…
Africa
Ethiopia Detains Tigrayans Amid War
Detentions are apparent attempt to purge state institutions of Tigrayans who once dominated them
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 05:36 AM
Ethiopian soldiers ride on a truck near the town of Adigrat, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner …
Africa
US Continues Non-Humanitarian 'Assistance Pause' to Pressure Ethiopia to End Tigray Conflict
US hoping to use diplomatic tools to bring peace to troubled region
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 12:53 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play