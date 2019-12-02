Africa

Aid Group Says Gunmen Stormed Its Compound in South Sudan

By Associated Press
December 02, 2019 10:34 AM
South Sudan

NAIROBI - An international aid group says armed men stormed its compound in South Sudan and assaulted several staffers.
                   
Relief International calls the Sunday morning attack in Maban town a “senseless act of violence.” Staffers have since relocated.
                   
South Sudan is one of the world's most dangerous places for humanitarian workers.
                   
It is not immediately clear who carried out Sunday's attack in the country emerging from civil war.
                   
South Sudan army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said he was unaware of the attack.
                   
Rights groups call on the government to investigate and hold people accountable. Human Rights Watch calls the assault “a result of impunity for sexual violence and other abuses committed in the conflict”

