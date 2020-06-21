Africa

Al-Shabab Attacks in Somalia Kill 7

By Harun Maruf
June 21, 2020 03:39 PM
Map of Wanlaweyn Somalia
Wanlaweyn, Somalia

At least seven people were killed in two separate attacks by the al-Shabab militant group in Somalia in the last 24 hours.

The deadliest attack took place in the town of Wanlaweyn, 90 kilometers west of Mogadishu, when an improvised explosive device planted near the home of a military officer exploded on Saturday evening. Moments later a second explosion went off as people gathered at the scene of the first explosion.

Five people were killed including the wife of the military officer who was not at home at the time.

Deputy Governor of Lower Shabelle region Ahmed Yusuf confirmed the death of the officer’s wife to VOA Somali.

“The wife of the officer has died, may Allah give him strength,” he said. “Her elder son is among the wounded.”

Yusuf said several suspects were arrested and investigation is ongoing.

Separately, a suicide car bomb exploded at a checkpoint outside a military base in the town of Ba’adweyne, 170 kilometers southeast of Galkayo town in central Somalia, early on Sunday morning.  Residents told VOA Somali that two soldiers were killed, although military officials deny any of them were hurt.

The commander of the 21st Division of the Somali National Army General Abdiaziz Abdullahi Hogollof told VOA Somali that the soldiers at the entrance of the base were ready and prevented the explosive-laden car from penetrating.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Mukhtar Mohamed Atosh and Abdiwahid Moallim Ishaq contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

Map of Somalia highlighting Mogadishu.
Africa
Killing of Seven Health Workers, Shop Owner Shocks Somalia
It was not clear who was responsible, but local elders accused Somali government soldiers of conducting a revenge killing
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:59
Baidoa, Somalia
Africa
Bomb Blast in Somalia Kills 4 During Eid Celebrations
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security officials suspect al-Shabab was behind the blast in Baidoa
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 18:15
Harun Maruf
By
Harun Maruf

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play