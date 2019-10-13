Africa

Al-Shabab Mortar Attacks Hits Area Around Mogadishu Airport

By Harun Maruf
October 13, 2019 12:35 PM
Somali police walk around the scene of an explosion near the entrance of the airport in Mogadishu, Feb. 13, 2014.
FILE - Somali police walk around the scene of an explosion near the entrance of the airport in Mogadishu, Feb. 13, 2014.

Seven people were wounded after a mortar attack by al-Shabab militants hit the area around Mogadishu airport on Sunday, Somali witnesses and officials say

The mortars landed on the heavily-guarded Halane area of the airport that houses the African Union and United Nations Mission in Somalia.

Witnesses told VOA Somali that six mortars were fired at the vicinity just after 1pm local time.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Special Representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan, confirmed that the mortars landed inside the U.N. and AMISOM facilities.

 “I am appalled by this blatant act of terrorism against our personnel, who work together with the Somali people on humanitarian, peace building, and development issues,” Swan said in a statement. “There is no justification for such despicable acts of violence, and the United Nations remains determined to support Somalia on its path to peace, stability and development."

Al-Shabab uses mobile vehicles that transport mortars from one location to another. The mortars are then dissembled immediately after being fired and hidden in the bush or in a car, according to security sources.

Al-Shabab attacked the same facility with mortars earlier this year injuring two United Nations staff members and a contractor.

The attack on Sunday comes a day before Somalia marks the deadliest terrorist attack in Somalia and in Africa.

October 14 is the second anniversary of the truck bomb in Mogadishu that killed 587 people and injured hundreds of others.

Related Stories

FILE - Medical workers help a civilian on stretcher who was wounded in a suicide bomb attack, at Madina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 24, 2019.
Africa
Ongoing Crises in Somalia Impede Progress Toward Stability
UN Human Rights Expert warns a host of natural and man-made disasters is impeding Somalia's efforts to stabilize country and improve conditions for its population
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 08:49
A U.S. Embassy seal is displayed in front of U.S. and Somali flags. (Source - Twitter @US2SOMALIA)
USA
US Reopens Embassy in Somalia After 28 Years
The previous one had been closed in January 1991 during the country's civil war
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 13:12
Al-Shabab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia. (File Photo)
Africa
Somalia: Al-Shabab Attacks Kill 17
The deadliest attack occurred in the town of Qoryoley late Saturday
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 12:26
FILE - Somalia soldiers take part in a military exercise, March 17, 2014. A new army chief was appointed on Aug. 22, 2019.
Africa
Standout General Picked to Lead Somalia's Al-Shabab Fight
At 32, he is believed to be the youngest officer to hold the army's top position
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 12:42
Harun Maruf
Written By
Harun Maruf

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan