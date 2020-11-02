Africa

Algeria Says Voters Backed Constitutional Changes in Referendum

By Reuters
November 02, 2020 07:13 AM
An Algerian man casts his ballot at a polling station in the capital Algiers during a vote for a revised constitution, on…
An Algerian man casts his ballot at a polling station in the capital Algiers during a vote for a revised constitution, Nov. 1, 2020.

ALGIERS - A proposal to change Algeria's constitution won the most votes in Sunday's referendum and will become law, but the very low turnout undercut the government strategy of using the poll to turn a page on last year's political unrest.
 
Fewer than one in four registered voters cast a ballot, Algeria's lowest ever turnout, with many in the opposition "Hirak" street protest movement opposing the referendum and the vote taking place amid a global pandemic.
 
However, two thirds of those who did vote supported the changes, the electoral commission head Mohamed Charfi said at a news conference on Monday, adding that the coronavirus had negatively affected turnout.

