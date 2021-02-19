Africa

Algerian President Calls for New Elections after Dissolving Lower House of Parliament

By VOA News
February 19, 2021 02:16 AM
A man sits outside a restaurant while Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks on television, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021 in…
A man sits outside a restaurant while Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks on television, Feb.18, 2021, in Algiers.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Thursday he is dissolving the lower house of parliament, whose members have little more than a year left on their five-year terms.

Tebboune said he will call for elections to build a new institution through elections that are free from money, whether corrupt or not.

The president also said he will reshuffle the government within the next two days.

Tebboune, a former prime minister under ousted President Adelaziz Bouteflika, was elected amid protests demanding the departure of the ruling elite.

The leader of the North African nation also ordered the release of 60 members of a protest movement involved in forcing Bouteflika from office in 2019.

Tebboune said the decision to disband the lower house, whose majority backed the former president, was part of reforms included in amendments to the constitution last November aimed at giving parliament more powers.

Tebboune's move also addresses his promise to voters to make reforms after succeeding Bouteflika.

Related Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron meets historian Benjamin Stora for the delivery of the report on the memory of the…
Europe
France's Macron: No Repentance Nor Apologies for Algeria Occupation During Independence War
French leader is attempting to heal strained relations with the former colony, 60 years after the war that ended French rule
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 03:50 PM
Activist Amira Bouraoui flashes a victory sign as he is released from prison of Kolea, west of Algiers, Algeria, Thursday, July…
Africa
Algeria Seeks Tougher Jail Term for Prominent Activist
Amira Bouteflika came to prominence in 2014 when she opposed former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika running for a fourth term
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:02 PM
People walk in front of the Sydney Opera House, Australia, November 2, 2016. Picture taken November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Steven…
East Asia Pacific
Australia to Cancel Citizenship of Convicted Algerian-Born Terrorist 
Australia plans to strip convicted Algerian-born terror plotter of citizenship, but spy chiefs warn deportation could have serious consequences 
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:34 AM
Map of Algeria
Extremism Watch
Algeria Eyes Cross-Border Missions as Fear of Militant Spillover Grows
Algeria on Sunday amended its constitution to allow its government to take military action outside of its borders, a move that experts say is the result of the country’s increasing fear of violent extremist spillover from its neighbors 
Nisan Ahmado
By Nisan Ahmado
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 08:25 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play