Africa

Algerian Reporter Sentenced for Protest Reporting

By VOA News
August 10, 2020 12:06 PM
FILE - Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni is carried by protesters on their shoulders after he was briefly detained by security forces in Algiers, March 6, 2020.
FILE - Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni is carried by protesters on their shoulders after he was briefly detained by security forces in Algiers, March 6, 2020.

A court in Algeria Monday sentenced journalist Khaled Drareni to three years in prison after finding him guilty of inciting unauthorized demonstrations and endangering national unity.

Drareni reported on many of the pro-democracy protests that took place in the country over the last two years. Two co-defendants who were part of the protest movement known as “Hirak” also received four-month terms. 

Drareni disputed the charges against him during his trial, which was conducted through video conferencing due to concerns over COVID-19.  Drareni maintained that he was only doing his job as an independent journalist. As the proceedings took place, dozens of protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding his freedom. 

Drareni was editor of the news website Casbah Tribune and a correspondent for French station TV5Monde. 

Drareni was arrested on March 29 after he covered the Hirak movement. These protests started in February 2019 with the purpose of rejecting former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to seek a fifth term. Coverage of the protests led to the departure of the ruling elite last year. After a new president was elected in December, the protesters' aims grew to include more broadly criticizing Algeria’s current government and advocating for democracy. 

The sentence drew criticism from media right groups such as Reporters Without Borders, or RSF. On Monday, RSF said in a statement that it was appalled by the sentence. 

RSF Secretary General Cristophe Deloire said, “This is clearly a judicial persecution against a journalist who is a credit to his country. This decision by a justice system that follows orders has turned Khaled Drareni into a symbol that will trigger international outrage and a major international campaign for his release.” 

Prior to Monday’s developments, RSF said that if Drareni were sentenced, “it will confirm that the Algerian state has turned its back on the ideals of the country’s independence.” 

Additionally, the court sentenced Drareni to pay a 50,000 dinar fine (or just under $400), according to the National Committee for the Release of Detainees. 

According to RSF, at least one other journalist in Algeria is awaiting trial.

 

Related Stories

Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks during a press conference Friday, Dec.13, 2019 in Algiers…
Middle East
Algerian President Pardons Protest Movement Activists
Abdelmadjid Tebboune has urged protesters to opt for dialog and promised appeasement measures to ensure stability in the country
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 16:46
A picture taken on March 6, 2020 shows Algerian protesters carrying journalist Khaled Drareni on their shoulders after he was…
Press Freedom
Rights Groups Urge Algerian Authorities to Free Detained Journalist
Khaled Drareni was arrested March 7 while covering an anti-government protest
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 18:16
Demonstrators carry national flags as they march, a year since the start of weekly protests calling for a complete overhaul of…
Middle East
Algeria Targets Online Media 
Authorities have blocked a third online news website that covered the anti-government "Hirak" protest movement, stirring condemnation Monday from media watchdog Reporters Without Borders 
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 11:58
TOPSHOT - An Algerian woman waves a national flag as she takes part in an anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers…
Press Freedom
Media Watchdog: Algeria Arrests Independent Journalist
Rights group says government using coronavirus as excuse to 'settle scores' with journalists
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 20:52
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play