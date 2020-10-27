Africa

Alleged Financier of Rwanda’s 1994 Genocide Moved to the Hague to Await Trial

By VOA News
October 27, 2020 04:07 AM
A view shows the courtroom after the initial extradition hearing for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, at the Paris…
FILE - A view shows the courtroom after the initial extradition hearing for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, at the Paris courthouse, France, May 20, 2020.

The Rwandan businessman suspected of financing the country's 1994 genocide has been transferred to the Hague to await trial. 

The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said in a statement Monday that 87-year-old Felicien Kabuga would soon go before a judge. 

Kabuga was moved to the Hague Monday from France, where he evaded arrest for more than 22 years before his capture near Paris in May.  

Kabuga's attorneys sought to have him tried in France, but last month the country's top court approved his transfer to the Hague. 

Kabuga faces multiples charges, including complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide and crimes against humanity. 

Kabuga allegedly bankrolled Hutu militia groups and the Radio television Libre des Mille Collines broadcasts that encouraged the killings.  

The U.N. court has already identified the judges who will hear Kabuga's case. 

So far, no trial date has been set, but a spokesman for the U.N. court said it is likely Kabuga’s trial will begin in 2021.  

