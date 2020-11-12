Africa

Amnesty International: Scores Killed in Tigray 

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 05:22 PM



A new report Thursday from Amnesty International said scores of civilians were killed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia earlier this week.

“We have confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilians who appear to have been day laborers, in no way involved in the ongoing military offensive,” Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International director for east and southern Africa, said in a press release.

“This is a horrific tragedy whose true extent only time will tell as communication in Tigray remains shut down,” the organization said.

The report said the bodies were found Monday in Mai-Kadra in the southwestern part of the region. Amnesty International said it had not confirmed who was responsible for the killings.

Tensions have been building in the region since September 9 when Tigray, the northernmost of Ethiopia’s nine regional states, defiantly held a regional election after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed postponed the polls, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Early reports say hundreds have died in the fighting. The internet has been shut down since the beginning of the unrest, a factor that analysts say is leading to a lack of information to assess humanitarian needs.

According to U.N. figures, over 7,000 Ethiopians have fled the Tigray region into neighboring Sudan. 

Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, in Danasha, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, Nov. 9, 2020.
Africa
Ethiopia's Tigray Region Conflict Raises Fears of Civil War
Conflict between military and Tigray fighters also raises concerns about regional instability spreading if it continues
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:51 AM
A member of the Amhara Special Force patrols a street in Soroka village in Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia…
South Sudan in Focus
Thousands Flee to Sudan After Clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Clashes in the Tigray region over the past week between Ethiopian government forces and Tigray regional forces prompt at least 7,000 refugees to flee to Sudan
Carol Van Dam Falk
By Carol Van Dam Falk
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 03:00 PM
A picture taken through a car window shows Ethiopian Amhara militia fighters, that combat alongside federal and regional forces…
South Sudan in Focus
Sudan Closes Ethiopia Border Until Tigray Tensions Subside
Kassala’s state’s acting governor says Sudanese will assist civilians fleeing the conflict
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 06:46 PM
