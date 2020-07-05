Africa

Anti-Racism Groups in Paris Call out Slave Trader Statues

By Associated Press
July 05, 2020 01:42 PM
Members of "Brigade Anti Negrophobia" and anti-racism groups attend a "de-colonial tour" next to the French capital's Museum of…
Members of "Brigade Anti Negrophobia" and anti-racism groups attend a "de-colonial tour" next to the French capital's Museum of Immigration, seen in background, July 5, 2020.

PARIS - Anti-racism groups are leading a “de-colonial tour” of Paris on Sunday to call attention to monuments and streets honoring historical figures tied to the slave trade or colonial-era abuses.    

The march, starting at the French capital’s Museum of Immigration, is being held on the 58th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France after a long and brutal war.    

It’s organized by a group representing low-income neighborhoods in French suburbs that are home to large communities who trace their origins to former colonies. Black activists and migrants’ rights groups are also joining.    

While statues have fallen across the U.S. and in some other European countries amid the global anti-racism movement following George Floyd’s death by police on May 25, the response to such monuments in France so far has been more muted.    

Scattered statues have been covered with graffiti, but French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that authorities will not remove any controversial monuments, as has happened in other countries.    

In a call on social networks, the organizers of Sunday’s march accused the government of “ignoring the memory of the peoples it reduced to slavery or colonized by mass slaughter.” They want France to rename streets and monuments for people who fought against slave trading and colonial crimes.    

A convoy of coffins containing the remains of 24 Algerian resistance fighters killed during the French colonial conquest of the North African country, heads towards their final resting place at El Alia cemetery, in a suburb of Algiers, July 5, 2020.

Algeria was considered the jewel in France’s colonial empire, and is marking its independence day Sunday with a special funeral ceremony for 24 resistance fighters decapitated by French forces in the 19th century.    

The fighters’ skulls were brought back to France as trophies and held in a Paris museum for decades until their return to Algiers on Friday. 

Related Stories

A graffiti reading "down with the official version" is seen on the basement of the statue of French military commander Joseph…
Europe
In France, Street Names Carry a Colonial Burden
Police violence has sparked broader debate about France’s past – including the monikers of streets and buildings
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 15:31
Unionists police officers gather outside an official building in Bobigny, outside Paris, France, June 22, 2020.
Europe
In France, Police Stage Counter Protests
As US-inspired protests push for an end to police violence, members of police force complain French government is not supporting them
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 14:36
Life, Death, Liberty: How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power
In France, Drones, Apps and Racial Profiling
Critics fear that civil rights weakened after France’s terror attacks risk further erosion under coronavirus measures
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 06:07
Protesters march against police brutality and racism in Marseille, France, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at a demonstration…
Europe
France Swaps Chokehold for Stun Guns After Police Potests
Critics say the weapons are used disproportionately against racial minorities and can be deadly without proper training.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 14:28
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play