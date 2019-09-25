Africa

Baby Archie Makes Rare Public Appearance in South Africa

By Associated Press
September 25, 2019 08:15 AM
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meets with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2019.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meets with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2019.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Baby Archie made a rare public appearance on Wednesday as his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continued their first official tour as a family in South Africa.

Meghan held Archie as the royal couple met with Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
 
The youngest member of Britain's royal family had been out of the spotlight since his christening in July. Archie, born in May, is the first child of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle and seventh in line to the British throne.
 
Tutu greeted the baby with a delighted smile.
 
"It's very heartwarming, let me tell you, very heartwarming to realize that you really, genuinely are caring people," he told the royal couple, according to a statement by his Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
 
 "We all try to make things better," Harry replied.
 
Gifts for the baby included children's books written and signed by the archbishop.

The royal couple's 10-day, multi-country tour also includes stops for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi with a focus on wildlife protection, mental health and mine clearance — a topic given global attention by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago.
   

 

 

 

Related Stories

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, are seen during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 23, 2019.
Africa
Harry and Meghan Start 1st Official Tour as Family in Africa
The first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour started in Cape Town with visits to girls' empowerment projects that teach rights and self-defense
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 09:25
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech as he attends Dr. Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle in England, July 23, 2019.
Science & Health
Prince Harry Announces Massive Travel Sustainability Project
Prince Harry embarks on a massive travel sustainability initiative in partnership with key service providers that's aimed at bettering the practices of the global industry
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 09:20
FILE - Diana, Princess of Wales is seen in this Jan. 15 1997 file picture walking in one of the safety corridors of the land mine fields of Huambo, Angola during her visit to help a Red Cross campaign to outlaw landmines worldwide.
Europe
Following in Diana's Footsteps, Prince Harry Backs Mine Clearance in Angola
The prince welcomed an announcement that Angola will invest millions to clear mines in the southeast of the country under a major conservation initiative
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 06/17/2019 - 14:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019