Africa

Blast Kills at Least 7 in Mogadishu After US Defense Secretary Visit

By VOA News
November 27, 2020 02:45 PM
Medical workers treat a man who was wounded by a suicide bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Police in…
Medical workers treat a man who was wounded by a suicide bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Police in Somalia say five people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives belt near the police academy in the capital,…

A huge blast went off in Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least seven people, hours after U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made an unannounced visit to the Somali capital.

Witnesses say a suicide bomber blew himself up near Gelato Devino, a popular ice-cream shop along the road to the airport, killing an unknown number of people and wounding some others.

National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental…
FILE - National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2020.

Amin Ambulance, one of Mogadishu’s ambulance services, said at least seven people were killed in the attack.

It was unclear who was behind the attack, but militant group al-Shabab frequently carries out attacks in Mogadishu as part of its bid to overthrow the Somali government.

The Pentagon said Friday that Acting Secretary of Defense Miller celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with U.S. military personnel and contractors in Mogadishu and at Camp Lemonnier in nearby Djibouti.

Miller’s surprise visit came following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to withdraw most of the 750 U.S. military personnel who are in Mogadishu, training and supporting the Somali National Army.

Related Stories

Somalia
Africa
CIA Officer Killed in Somalia, Report Says
Officer was killed in combat, New York Times says
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 01:11 AM
U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Martin, junior sniper, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint…
Africa
Observers Dismayed as US Considers Troop Pullout From Somalia 
Timing is seen as poor; three decades of chaos have ripped apart country that only in past few years has begun to find its footing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 06:14 PM
Paramedics attend to a man injured at the scene of a suicide explosion at a restaurant near a police academy, in Mogadishu,…
Africa
5 Killed in Mogadishu Bombing After Report That US Will Pull Troops from Somalia 
The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 01:59 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play