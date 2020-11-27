Blast Kills at Least 7 in Mogadishu After US Defense Secretary Visit

A huge blast went off in Mogadishu on Friday, killing at least seven people, hours after U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made an unannounced visit to the Somali capital.

Witnesses say a suicide bomber blew himself up near Gelato Devino, a popular ice-cream shop along the road to the airport, killing an unknown number of people and wounding some others.

FILE - National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2020.

Amin Ambulance, one of Mogadishu’s ambulance services, said at least seven people were killed in the attack.

It was unclear who was behind the attack, but militant group al-Shabab frequently carries out attacks in Mogadishu as part of its bid to overthrow the Somali government.

The Pentagon said Friday that Acting Secretary of Defense Miller celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with U.S. military personnel and contractors in Mogadishu and at Camp Lemonnier in nearby Djibouti.

Miller’s surprise visit came following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to withdraw most of the 750 U.S. military personnel who are in Mogadishu, training and supporting the Somali National Army.