Africa

Boko Haram Attack Kills 16 Soldiers in Southern Niger

By Reuters
August 25, 2021 12:39 PM
Map showing Diffa, Niger, and surrounding countries
Map showing Diffa, Niger, and surrounding countries

NIAMEY - Hundreds of Boko Haram militants attacked a military post in southern Niger overnight, killing 16 soldiers and wounding nine more, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

About 50 of the Islamist militants were killed in the resulting combat in the West African country's Diffa region and significant quantities of weapons were recovered, the ministry said in a statement.

The Boko Haram insurgency broke out in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, but violence frequently spills over into neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon in the Lake Chad Basin.

In December, an attack blamed on Boko Haram killed 28 people and burned 800 homes in the Diffa region.

Related Stories

40 of the 57 men who surrendered this week are former Boko Haram fighters, in Meri, Cameroon, July 29, 2021.(Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)
Extremism Watch
Cameroon Says Numbers of Defecting Boko Haram Members Continue to Increase 
Hundreds of Boko Haram members have been defecting from the Islamist group, including over two hundred on Sunday 
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 09:08 AM
A screengrab of a video released by the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram and obtained by AFP shows the leader of the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau.
Africa
Nigeria Says 'Safe to Assume' Boko Haram Leader Is Dead
Months after the latest reports of the death of Abubakar Shekau, Nigeria's information minister tells VOA's Hausa service the notorious terrorist is no more
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 01:48 PM
Former Boko Haram fighters are seen in Meri, Cameroon, April 9, 2021. (Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)
Africa
Cameroon Says Hundreds of Boko Haram Militants from Nigeria and Chad Surrender 
Yaounde plans to deport the former fighters back to their country of origin as the influx has overwhelmed rehabilitation centers along the border 
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 09:52 AM
FILE - Members of the Cameroonian Rapid Intervention Force patrol on the outskirt of Mosogo in the far north region of the country where Boko Haram jihadist have been active, March 21, 2019.
Africa
Cameroon Says Boko Haram Attacks Military, Seduces Civilians
Cameroon's military said it has recorded at least seven Boko Haram incursions on its territory during July
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 08:09 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play