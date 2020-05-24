Bomb Blast in Somalia Kills 4 During Eid Celebrations

At least four civilians were killed and more than 15 others were wounded in a bomb blast during Eid al Fitr celebrations outside the Somali town of Baidoa, witnesses said.

Two of the dead are children, according to reports from the scene.



The explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon as people performed traditional dances in a field near an internally displaced persons camp north of the town.

Somalia observed Eid al Fitr on Saturday but festivities continue for three days according to Islamic traditions.



A security official who could not be named says celebrations were held in the field Saturday without incident. He said he believes the bomb was planted before celebrations continued for a second day Sunday.



Earlier on Sunday, a police general survived a roadside explosion targeting his vehicle in Mogadishu. General Ali Hersi Barre and his bodyguards escaped unhurt following the explosion.



General Barre is the acting chief of the health department of the national police. He was targeted on May 20 when a similar roadside explosion hit his vehicle. Gen Barre was not in the vehicle, but one of his bodyguards was killed and three other people were wounded.

There was no immediate claim responsibility for either attack Sunday, but security officials suspect al-Shabab was behind the blasts.

