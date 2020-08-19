Africa

Botswana Moves to Rearm Rangers as Rhino Poaching Intensifies   

By Mqondisi Dube
August 19, 2020 01:47 PM
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows dead elephants in Okavango Delta, Botswana May-June, 2020. PHOTOGRAPHS OBTAINED BY…
FILE - A combination photo shows dead elephants in Okavango Delta, Botswana, May-June, 2020. (Photographs obtained by Reuters/Handout via Reuters)

GABORONE, BOTSWANA - Botswana has decided to re-arm its wildlife rangers as the southern African country battles increased cases of poaching. In the last six months, at least 17 poachers have been killed in gunfire exchanges with the army.

The government had disarmed wildlife rangers in 2018, saying that under the law, only the military was allowed the use of firearms during anti-poaching patrols.    

With the country losing 56 rhinoceros to poachers in the last two years, the government is reconsidering that approach. 

Wildlife and Tourism Minister Philda Kereng recently told parliament the government is amending the law that prevented the rangers from carrying weapons.    

National Assembly legislator Kgoborego Nkawana introduced a debate in parliament over the need to re-arm the officers.        

“This unit has for many years looked after the wildlife of Botswana and the endangered species, such as rhinos were properly looked after, adequately. Since the disarmament, the population has gone down, and the poaching, gone up,” said Nkawana.            

FILE - The anti-poaching unit, under the Department of Wildlife and National Parks was disarmed in 2018. (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)

Nkawana argued that legislation already gives rangers the right to use firearms.   

"The law provides for wildlife personnel to carry arms where necessary. This empowers the director of wildlife and national parks to determine when they need such arms and to use where," he said.         

Former Rhino Conservation Botswana director Map Ives welcomes moves to re-arm the anti-poaching officers.    

“I have long said the re-arming of the DWNP is a very good thing. Remember these guys are armed, not only against poachers but also against wild animals they encounter during the course of their duties. I also believe that the fight against poaching should not be a military fight. It is a criminal fight,”  said  Ives.

FILE - Anti-rhino poaching troops simulate a hunt for poachers in the Madikwe Game Reserve, Botswana, Nov. 8, 2013.

He said to battle poachers, Botswana also needs assistance with intelligence information from neighboring countries.    

“The international intelligence networks need to come to play here. These are criminal enterprises, these are not terrorists, and these are not enemy soldiers. They are criminals,” he said.  

Botswana has started dehorning rhinos and moving them to new locations in a bid to fend off poachers. 
 

 

Related Stories

A dead elephant is seen in this undated handout image in Okavango Delta, Botswana May-June, 2020. PHOTOGRAPHS OBTAINED BY…
Africa
Botswana Investigates Mystery Deaths of At Least 275 Elephants
Poaching has been ruled out as the cause of death, as the carcasses were found intact
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 19:42
It was a quiet start to night life in Gaborone, Botswana, following the lifting of lockdown restrictions Aug. 14, 2020. (Mqondis
COVID-19 Pandemic
Botswana Lifts Lockdown in Capital Despite Worrying Rise in COVID-19 Cases
The decision comes as the country sees local transmissions more than double since August 1.
Mqondisi Dube
By Mqondisi Dube
Sat, 08/15/2020 - 21:03
Landlocked Botswana’s Truck Drivers Face COVID-19 Dilemma
00:02:12
Africa
Landlocked Botswana’s Truck Drivers Face COVID-19 Dilemma
Southern African country relies on neighboring South Africa for most consumables, but truck drivers are also responsible for majority of COVID-19 cases
Mqondisi Dube
By Mqondisi Dube
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:39
Wisiso Balathi tells of their frustrations despite the essential service truckers provide PIC (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Landlocked Botswana Truck Drivers Face COVID-19 Dilemma
The southern African country relies on neighboring South Africa for most consumables, but truck drivers are also responsible for the majority of the COVID-19 cases
Mqondisi Dube
By Mqondisi Dube
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 16:56
Mqondisi Dube
By
Mqondisi Dube

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play