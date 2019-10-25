Africa

Botswana’s President to Stay in Office After Parliament Win

By Associated Press
October 25, 2019 03:17 AM
Mokgweetsi Masisi, the president of Botswana and the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) casting his ballot at the…
Mokgweetsi Masisi, the president of Botswana and the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) casting his ballot at the Mosielele Primary School polling station in his home village, Moshupa, Oct. 23, 2019.

GABORONE, BOTSWANA - Botswana’s chief justice says President Mokgweetsi Masisi will remain in office after his ruling party won enough parliament seats in this week’s election. 

The final results are not yet complete, but Chief Justice Terence Rannowane said Friday the ruling Botswana Democratic Party has won the needed 29 seats in the National Assembly.

The long-peaceful southern African nation had faced its tightest election in history after former President Ian Khama broke away and announced his support for an opposition coalition instead.

Many had wondered whether the ruling party would be toppled for the first time since independence in 1966.

But opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change was well behind with a dozen seats as counting neared an end. 

Observers said Wednesday’s election went smoothly in one of Africa’s most stable countries.

