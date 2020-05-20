Africa

Burundi Holds Presidential Election Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
May 20, 2020 10:14 AM
A woman walks to the polling booth to cast her vote in the presidential election, in Giheta, Gitega province, Burundi, May 20, 2020.
A woman walks to the polling booth to cast her vote in the presidential election, in Giheta, Gitega province, Burundi, May 20, 2020.

More than five million eligible voters in the east African nation of Burundi are heading to the polls Wednesday to choose a successor to longtime President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza is stepping down after 15 years in office, the last five marked by violent upheaval after his disputed bid for a third term forced over 300,000 Burundians to flee the impoverished country. A U.N. investigation determined that hundreds of people killed during the unrest were targeted by government forces, a charge Burundi has denied.

Seven candidates are running for the chance to succeed Nkurunziza, including former General Evariste Ndayishimiye, the president’s handpicked successor, and main opposition leader Agathon Rwasa.

Wednesday’s vote is also being conducted amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Burundi, which has had only 42 confirmed cases and one confirmed death among an estimated 11 million citizens.

Burundi's leadership has largely ignored the threat of the coronavirus, allowing large political rallies leading up to the vote and imposing no restrictions on people’s movement. The national head of the World Health Organization was expelled last week after expressing concerns over the government’s perceived indifference to the threat of the virus.

No international election monitors are in Burundi to oversee the vote after the government said any foreigners would face a 14-day quarantine.

 

Related Stories

Opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa speaks at the congress of the opposition Congres National pour la Liberte (National Freedom…
Africa
Burundi Opposition Leader Says Party Members Attacked in Run-up to Elections
Presidential candidate Agathon Rwasa says supporters of his CNL party are being arrested, attacked and in some cases killed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 19:01
Current president Pierre Nkurunziza, center, arrives at the national conference for the ruling CNDD-FDD party in the rural…
Africa
Burundi Moves Ahead With May Election Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 
Burundi candidates launch campaigns for May election as coronavirus lingers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 04:00
Chairman of the U.N Commission of Inquiry on Burundi, Doudou Diene, speaks during a press conference to present a fresch report on rights violations in the country, Sept. 4, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland..
Africa
Burundi Election Could Be Compromised, UN Warns
UN commission has appealed for transparency but there are few signs that will happen, officials say
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:58
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play