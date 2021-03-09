Africa

Burundi to Release Thousands of Inmates to Ease Overcrowding

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 03:52 AM
Burundi's president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to the media after signing the book of condolences at the presidential…
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to the media after signing the book of condolences at the presidential palace in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 13, 2020.

Burundi is set to release thousands of inmates to ease overcrowding in the east African nation’s prisons.  

Some 5,255 prisoners or roughly 40 percent of the prison population will be set free, according to a decree seen by the Agency France-Press. 

President Evariste Ndayishimiye reportedly said the clemency was a necessary step to reduce overcrowding and improve conditions. 

The AFP says inmates serving up to five years qualify for the presidential pardon, with the exception of those considered a risk to national security. 

Inmates serving time for corruption will be freed on the condition they pay back misused funds, including damages and court costs. 

The pending release of the inmates comes a little more than two months after President Ndayishimiye signed a decree freeing four journalists in a highly publicized move after making promises to ease restrictive tactics by his predecessor’s administration. 

