Africa

Burundian YouTube Child Star's Death Spotlights Malaria Epidemic

By Reuters
August 13, 2019 04:31 PM
FILE - Darcy Irakoze - known as Kacaman - is seen in a video screengrab from YouTube.
FILE - Darcy Irakoze - known as Kacaman - is seen in a video screengrab from YouTube.

NAIROBI, KENYA - The death of a six-year-old YouTube star from a malaria epidemic in Burundi has spotlighted the growing challenge of combating malaria in a warmer world, health experts said on Tuesday.

Darcy Irakoze - known as Kacaman - who was popular for his comedy performances on YouTube and in local theaters, died on Thursday after contracting the mosquito-borne disease in his home city of Gitega, east of the commercial capital Bujumbura.

Neighbors in the tiny central African nation told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the primary school student had been suffering from fever for a few days and his mother had taken him to a local clinic, but he had died the following day.

"The death of Kacaman is very tragic," said Marshal Mukuvare of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"We are losing many children to malaria - not just in Burundi, but across sub-Saharan Africa," he said, adding that Burundi was struggling to stop mosquitoes breeding around homes and to provide bed nets to protect people while sleeping.

The young comic's death has prompted a wave of tributes and sparked debate about malaria in Burundi, where the United Nations says it has reached "epidemic" proportions with almost 6 million cases and 1,800 deaths reported this year.

The Burundian government says the figures are lower - with 4.3 million recorded cases and 1,400 deaths this year.

Mukuvare, who is the IFRC's East Africa disaster management delegate, said many families increased risk of death by delaying seeking medical treatment as they did not have money and instead attempting to treat the disease with painkillers.

Malaria, spread when female mosquitoes bite humans, kills almost half a million people each year, with 90% of deaths in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Irakoze, who played an outspoken, opinionated character in his sketches, had performed with popular Burundian comics and tributes on social media mourned his loss.

"Another precious life lost," tweeted James Elder, a regional spokesman for the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF. "Malaria robbed his future; as it does to a child every two minutes."

Although WHO has declared 38 countries malaria-free since 1955, its campaign has stalled as mosquitoes have become resistant to drugs and bed net insecticides and global warming is enabling the malaria parasite to survive in new areas.

"We are seeing increased rainfall across parts of East Africa and more agricultural development, which is increasing the number of mosquito breeding sites," said Melanie Renshaw, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance's chief technical advisor. "We are also witnessing higher temperatures and heavier rainfall in mountainous countries such as Rwanda and Burundi which may be driving malaria into areas in the highlands where it didn't exist before."

 

Related Stories

Men spread a malaria bed net in Mbarara, Uganda. (Courtesy - Paul Krezanoski)
Science & Health
Consistency Key to Fighting Malaria With Insecticide-Treated Bed Nets
Malaria kills more than 400,000 people every year, but malaria prevention expert Dr. Paul Krezanoski says insecticide-treated bed nets can help reduce that number
Default Author Profile
By Kerry Hensley
July 26, 2019
Researchers Test Fungus That Kills Malaria Mosquitos
00:02:13
Science & Health
Researchers Test Fungus That Kills Malaria Mosquitos
The World Health Organization says nearly half of the world's population is at risk of contracting malaria. Efforts to fight the disease take two paths, fighting the disease itself and fighting the mosquitos that carry the disease. University of Maryland researchers are testing a novel new way to kill mosquitos in Burkina Faso. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
A medical worker at Likuni Community Hospital, in Lilongwe, Malawai draws the malaria vaccine into a syringe for vaccination.
Science & Health
World Free of Malaria, HIV, Cancer Possible with Vaccines
This year, during World Immunization Week, the World Health Organization launched the world’s first malaria vaccine. Scientists are also testing a vaccine for HIV, and they are working on vaccines against cancer.“Vaccines are one of the greatest inventions of humankind,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor at the Baylor College of Medicine.Global vaccination programs have ended smallpox, and they are closing in on polio, a disease that used to paralyze 350…
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
April 26, 2019
FILE - A mother holds her baby receiving a new malaria vaccine as part of a trial at the Walter Reed Project Research Center in Kombewa in Western Kenya.
Africa
Malawi Becomes 1st Nation to Immunize Kids Against Malaria
The World Health Organization says Malawi has become the first country to begin immunizing children against malaria, using the only licensed vaccine to protect against the mosquito-spread disease.    Although the vaccine only protects about one-third of children who are immunized, those who get the shots are likely to have less severe cases of malaria. The parasitic disease kills about 435,000 people every year, the majority of them children under 5 in Africa…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019