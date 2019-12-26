Africa

Burundi's President Again Says He Won't Run For Another Term

By Associated Press
December 26, 2019 10:53 AM
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza
FILE - Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza.

NAIROBI - Burundi's president has again indicated he will not run for another term next year in the politically volatile East African nation.
                  
President Pierre Nkurunziza on Thursday told reporters he planned to hold another press conference ``before handing power to our successor.''
                  
His insistence on running again in 2015 led to deadly political turmoil and allegations by human rights groups of widespread abuses. The government later became the first country to withdraw from the International Criminal Court as the government rejected criticism of its actions.
                  
Nkurunziza in 2018 said he would not run again but that comment was received with skepticism by some observers. The president made the announcement while launching a new constitution that extended the length of a presidential term from five years to seven.
                  
At the time Nkurunziza declared that he would support whoever is selected in 2020 and added that ``a man can change his position in bed but he cannot change his word.''
                  
The 55-year-old president earlier this month in comments to security forces said it was the last time he would give them his holiday wishes as Burundi's leader. He also urged them to keep ``cohesion and discipline'' and avoid ``disorder.''

Related Stories

FILE - Anicet Niyonkuru, executive secretary for the National Council for Compliance with the Arusha Agreement (CNARED), attends a meeting on the 2020 presidential election, in Bujumbra, Burundi, on Oct. 11, 2019.
Africa
Burundi's Exiled Main Opposition Alliance Plans to Participate in 2020 Vote
Opposition says country has been stuck in political turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for and won a controversial third term in 2015
Frederic Nkundikije
By Frederic Nkundikije
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 14:33
People with black tape covering their mouths attend a press conference of local journalists to mark World Press Freedom Day at…
Africa
Rights Groups Demand Release of 4 Burundi Journalists 
Journalists and their driver were arrested while covering a deadly clash between Burundi security forces and rebels from neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 17:58
Ntahombaye Melania reaches up to greet her husband Misago Alexis, who fled Burundi in 2015, as he arrives in the bus to the Gisuru border in Ruyigi, Burundi, Oct. 3, 2019.
Africa
Hundreds Return to Burundi as Mass Repatriation Effort Begins
Burundi-Tanzania pact calls for nearly 200,000 Burundi refugees to go home, though some fear insecurity
Default Author Profile
By Patrick Nduwimana
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 19:20
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive