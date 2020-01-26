Africa

Burundi's Ruling Party Picks General as Presidential Hopeful

By Associated Press
January 26, 2020 09:52 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 22, 2018 The secretary general of the Burundi's ruling party CNDD-FDD Evariste…
FILE - In this photo taken on May 22, 2018, the secretary-general of the Burundi's ruling party CNDD-FDD Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to the media in Bujumbura.

NAIROBI - Burundi's ruling party has chosen an army general to be its candidate in the presidential election set for May, signaling that the country's president will now retire after serving three terms.

Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye was chosen Sunday during a national conference for the ruling CNDD-FDD party in the rural province of Gitega.

The rise of Ndayishimiye means President Pierre Nkurunziza will now retire after presiding over a disputed third term that sparked violence and forced hundreds of thousands to flee the tiny central African country.

Ndayishimiye, a Nkurunziza ally, has been serving as the ruling party's secretary-general.

Nkurunziza, a former rebel leader, took power in 2005 at the end of a deadly civil war. His influence could still linger after the election, since he could receive the title of "paramount leader" under draft legislation approved by the government last week.

Related Stories

Four journalists of the Burundi's independent media Iwacu Press Group:(L to R) Agnes Ndirubusa, Christine Kamikazi, Terence…
Press Freedom
Burundi Seeks 15-Year Jail Term for Journalists
Four reporters and their driver were detained covering an incursion of rebels from Democratic Republic of Congo and charged with endangering state security
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 17:55
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza
Africa
Burundi's President Again Says He Won't Run For Another Term
His insistence on running again in 2015 led to deadly political turmoil and allegations by human rights groups of widespread abuses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:53
FILE - Anicet Niyonkuru, executive secretary for the National Council for Compliance with the Arusha Agreement (CNARED), attends a meeting on the 2020 presidential election, in Bujumbra, Burundi, on Oct. 11, 2019.
Africa
Burundi's Exiled Main Opposition Alliance Plans to Participate in 2020 Vote
Opposition says country has been stuck in political turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for and won a controversial third term in 2015
Frederic Nkundikije
By Frederic Nkundikije
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 14:33
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play