Africa

Cameroon English-Speakers Claim Harassment After Government Declares Security Alert

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
July 02, 2020 04:00 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 03, 2018 Members of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie patrols in the Omar Bongo Square of…
FILE - Members of the Cameroonian gendarmerie patrol in the Omar Bongo Square of Cameroon's majority anglophone South West province capital, Buea, during a political rally of the ruling CPDM party, Oct. 3, 2018.

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - Cameroon's displaced Anglophones, who fled from the separatist war in western regions to the capital, are accusing authorities of harassment.  Last week, the government declared a security alert following two explosions in Yaounde and began raids on houses in English-speaking majority neighborhoods.

Many English-speaking Cameroonians in the capital say they have stories of ordeals with the police, either in their houses or along the streets.

Douala and Yaounde Cameroon

One of them is a 31-year-old journalist whom we’ll call Rose to protect her safety.  She told VOA that since her national identity card expired a week ago, all her attempts to get a new one from the police identification office have failed.

"When I approached the police officer, she asked my profession and I told her I was a journalist," Rose said. "She shouted at me and drove me out of her office because I spoke in English. She told me that we are Anglophones and we are Ambazonians, and we ran from our places and we are hiding in Yaounde."

Rose, who fled fighting in the southwestern town of Mamfe two years ago, said she submitted a complaint to the police headquarters in Yaounde and was still waiting for a reply.

Paid for his freedom

Barber Genesis Ngumulah, 32, escaped fighting in the northwestern town of Bafut three years ago. He said he had been arrested twice this week, and both times he was accused of being a separatist fighter.

Ngumulah said he was forced to pay an illegal fee of about $90 to regain his freedom.

"They said that we were from Bamenda, that we are even the Amba boys [separatist fighters], that we came to hide at Mballa 2 [a neighborhood in Yaounde]," he said. "I was surprised that they locked me up there. Then the next day, they asked me to pay [the fee]. I was forced to borrow the money to pay before I go out of the place. We were more than 25 in one cell."

The harassment of English speakers has intensified within the past two weeks as Cameroon declared the security alert. Naseri Paul Bea, governor of the center region of Cameroon where Yaounde is located, said he had not sent out the police and military to harass anyone. He said the police were intent on making sure there was peace in the city.

"A series of controls are taking place which have no objective to want to go to a particular quarter or particular area where people of particular regions live," he said. "It is intended for the security of each and every one of us and when the police or the gendarmes come, we should be able to cooperate."

Bea promised to punish any police officer who abused the rights of civilians.

Warning of radicalization

Activist Hamad Abdouramann of the Cameroon Rights Center said it was unfortunate that English-speakers who have escaped from crisis-prone regions for safety were being treated badly. He said that if care was not taken, the English-speakers might be radicalized.

Abdouramann said Cameroonians should respect others' language, origin and culture if they want to live in peace. He said the government should work together with rights groups to encourage all Cameroonians to cultivate tolerance.

The United Nations says more than 500,000 English-speaking Cameroonians have fled the North West and South West regions since 2016, when separatist groups began fighting for an independent country.

A majority of the displaced now live in the French-speaking regions of the central African state.
 

Related Stories

Olembe stadium on the outskirts of Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, Dec. 1, 2018.
Africa
Cameroon Plans to Improve Infrastructure as AFCON Is Postponed to 2022 
Fans and business owners are anxious to see soccer torunaments played in their country 
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 10:20
Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, center, July 1, 2011.
Africa
Equatorial Guinea Halts Construction of Cameroon Border Wall
Defense ministers of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea vow again to withdraw troops to avoid border skirmishes that have left several dead in recent weeks
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 10:03
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Africa
Cameroon Journalist Filing for VOA Harassed by Police
Moki Edwin Kindzeka, who freelances for Voice of America, says he was harassed by police who seized his equipment in Yaoundé and was also ordered to speak only in French
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 07:54
A man wearing a Cameroon soccer jersey walk past a busy Mokolo Market in Yaounde, Cameroon, Thursday Oct. 11, 2018. Cameroon…
Africa
Cameroon’s Poor Benefit, While Food Traders Suffer from Pandemic Closures
Unemployed mother tells VOA she has been able to buy meals with meat for her children for first time in her life
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 09:55
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play