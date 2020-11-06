Africa

Cameroon: Kidnappers Free 11 Teachers

By VOA News
November 06, 2020 07:16 AM
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children…
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children as authorities claim, in Kumba, Cameroon Oct. 25, 2020.

Media reports say eleven teachers kidnapped Tuesday from two church-run English speaking schools in northern Cameroon were released late Thursday afternoon.
 
Unidentified assailants took the teachers hostage on Tuesday during a raid on the schools in the town of Kumbo. No one has claimed responsibility for the raid.
 
According to the Abadolu Agency, Samuel Fonki, head of the Presbyterian Church of Cameroon, said no ransom was paid and that the church and teachers’ unions pressured their kidnappers to free them.
 
Kumbo is an area where the Cameroon government has been in an ongoing conflict with insurgent separatists who want to break away from the predominantly French-speaking country.  
 
The kidnapping comes less than two weeks after unidentified gunmen raided a mostly English-speaking school in western Cameroon, killing seven children.  So far, there has been no public confirmation of any arrests in connection with the school attacks.

Related Stories

An empty clasroom is seen following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon October 24, 2020 in this screen grab obtained…
Africa
Cameroon Teachers, Students Abandon Schools After Attacks
Separatist forces are blamed for recent attacks that killed at least six teachers and seven schoolchildren
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 01:00 PM
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children…
Africa
Cameroon Officials Say 11 Teachers Abducted by Separatist Groups  
Abduction took place about 10 days after suspected separatist groups attacked another school in southwestern town of Kumba, killing seven children
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 01:07 PM
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children…
Africa
Cameroon Mourns 7 Children Killed at School 
Civilians call for investigation into the killings 
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 01:15 PM
An empty clasroom is seen following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon October 24, 2020 in this screen grab obtained…
Africa
UN Rights Office Condemns 'Merciless' Attack on Cameroon School
No group has claimed responsibility for attack, which killed at least six children and injured 13 others
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:29 AM
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children as authorities claim, in Kumba, Cameroon, Oct. 25, 2020.
Africa
Cameroon Condemns Killing of School Children, Calls for Investigation
Government Pledges to protect schools
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play