Africa

Cameroon Says Millions of Children Deprived of Birth Registration

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
November 13, 2020 11:43 AM
Young Cameroonian refugees carry children in Agborkim town, Etung district of Cross Rivers State, southeast Nigeria, on…
FILE - Young Cameroonian refugees carry children in Agborkim town, Etung district of Cross Rivers State, southeast Nigeria, Feb. 2, 2018. Millions of Cameroonian children reportedly do not have required birth certificates.

MAROUA, CAMEROON - Cameroon says more than 2 million children in the country of 25 million do not have required birth certificates. The central African state blames dropping birth registration on the conflicts affecting parts of the country and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

About 400 schoolchildren and their parents gathered Friday at the Government Bilingual Primary School in Cameroon's northern town of Maroua, as head teacher Pierre Ngeala spoke about the importance of the document for all citizens.

"When learners do not possess this document, at the end of the primary cycle the child cannot continue the education," he said. "He becomes a dropout, he joins those in the streets, becomes drug addict, gangster and what have you." 

Ngeala said 140 of the 400 children in his school do not have birth certificates. He said most come from families who fled Boko Haram attacks on Cameroon's northern border with Nigeria. 

A mother and her child sit with other families at a camp for internally displaced people after a dam broke near their village…
FILE - A mother and her child sit with other families at a camp for internally displaced people in Dougi, Cameroon, Oct. 24, 2013.

Fils Doumbarbai, the highest government official in charge of civil status registration in the northern border area, said most birth registration centers closed in the past 10 years because of Boko Haram. 

A 2020 census indicates that close to 400,000 children in schools on Cameroon's northern border with Nigeria do not have birth certificates, Doumbarbai said, adding that Cameroon law requires the documentation in order to test out of primary school.

Etienne Bayoala, a businessman who has been helping mothers and children obtain birth certificates, said leaders should educate communities on the importance of the document.

He said if the elite in the community each helped at least two children each year to get their birth certificates, the number of teenagers who drop out of school because they lack the documentation to take any official exam will plummet. 

Nandjui Aounti, the highest official in charge of birth registration in the English-speaking North-West region, said the separatist conflict there has stopped most parents from registering births.  

The situation has gotten worse since March, she said, when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cameroon. Many mothers scared of contracting the virus are delivering their babies at home and do not report the births to authorities, Aounti said.

"You have newborn babies who were moved from one location to another, so you have a lot of them, that we do not actually have an account as to how many of those children are displaced," she said. "We do know that some of them are missing, so we are struggling. We are making services available and doing more sensitization, so they know that the birth certificates have to be established for these children." 

The U.N. says a birth certificate is a vital official document that establishes a child's name, age and nationality. Without it, a child may have trouble obtaining an education, health care, and other government services.  
 

Related Stories

Map of Cameroon, showing the Northwest and Southwest (English-speaking) regions
Africa
Hundreds Desert Cameroon Village After Separatists Kill Village Chief  
Civilians fled Liwu La-Malale in Cameroon’s English-speaking Southwest region after heavily armed rebels attacked the village and set the chief’s residence on fire
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:14 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 07, 2004 Cameroon's respected opponent archbishop of Douala Christian Tumi, 74,…
Africa
Cameroon Christians Protest Abduction of Cardinal, Traditional Ruler
Officials also blame separatists for kidnapping 11 teachers earlier this week
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:16 PM
Map of Cameroon, showing the Northwest and Southwest (English-speaking) regions
Africa
Cameroon Chiefs Create Militias for Protection from Separatists 
But a majority of chiefs has been reluctant to return due to threats from rebels
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 10:11 AM
Map of Cameroon, showing the Northwest and Southwest (English-speaking) regions
Africa
In Cameroon's Anglophone Regions, Some Schools Reopen After 4-Year Closure
Hundreds of children, who have been deprived of education, and their teachers are returning to school despite continuing security issues
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 11:06 AM
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play