Africa

Cameroonian Startup Creates Soil Analysis Kit for Farming Efficiency 

By Anne Nzouankeu
April 20, 2021 03:35 PM
A farmer works on cocoa pods in Ntui village, Cameroon, December 17, 2017. Picture taken December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
A farmer works on cocoa pods in Ntui village, Cameroon, Dec. 17, 2017. Picture taken December 17, 2017. Some farmers in remote areas in Cameroon are using a mobile application to analyze their soil quality and to help choose crops. 

EDéA, CAMEROON - Cameroon farmer Rostand Simeu, 26,  last year spent all his savings to start a plantain and banana plantation.  

But, like all new farmers, he has struggled with efficient production. 

Simeu said the bananas have been growing for 13 months.  He said this raises a lot of questions.

Simeu heard about a Cameroonian company that helps farmers in remote areas to analyze their soil quality and to help choose crops.   

Technology startup Clinic Agro created a kit with a mobile application called Clinic Sol for instant soil testing. 

Founder Pyrrus Koudjou said he invented the kit to help farmers who were losing money. 

He said it is very important today for the farmer to be able to analyze his soil. Why, asks Koudjou?  Because knowing his soil means being able to secure his investment, reduce the use of pesticides and input costs, and improving productivity and agricultural profitability.

Most Cameroonians work in farming as agriculture is one of the main staples of the economy, but experts said many farmers are not trained to analyze soil for efficiency.

 Agronomist Rodrigue Ngono trains farmers at the state’s Binguela Practical School of Agriculture.

He said soil analysis is key to getting better results and leads people toward “precision farming.” It is about determining the exact amount of nutrients that a plant will need, said Ngono, in order for it to be produced  [most]  profitably. 

For farmer Simeu, the Clinic Sol analysis shows his soil quality is poor and very acidic. 

The app recommends he switch to planting cucumbers, lettuce, eggplant, pineapple, or cassava.  

 After the results, farmer Simeu said he does not intend to stop farming, especially since he now has a partner with Clinic Agro, which is supporting him.  He said he will move to new land, test new samples of soil, and then move on to crops other than plantains.   

Clinic Agro said in just one year, since its creation, its mobile kit has tested soil quality for nearly one thousand farms in Cameroon.

Related Stories

freed hostages. Bamenda. 4/19/2021 Moki Edwin Kindzeka, VOA
Africa
Freed Cameroon Captives Says Separatists Chopped Off Their Ears and Fingers 
Cameroon’s army freed hostages on Saturday; they were held hostage by anglophone separatists for close to two months
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 11:55 AM
A Zimbabwe health official transfers donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a plane from China into a government truck, at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Feb. 15, 2021. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Cameroon Health Workers Doubt Efficacy of Chinese COVID Vaccines
China has donated 200,000 Sinopharm doses to the country
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 12:25 PM
Security guards check vehicles leaving Nigeria for Cameroon at a checkpoint border between Cameroon and Nigeria, in Mfum, in…
Africa
Trade Picks Up on Cameroon-Nigeria Border, Despite Boko Haram
Markets have re-opened and border merchants say traveling near border is safer thanks to heavy presence of troops
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 10:22 AM
Anne Nzouankeu
By
Anne Nzouankeu

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play