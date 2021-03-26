Africa

Cameroonians Stranded After Road to Troubled Western Regions Collapses

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
March 26, 2021 11:22 AM
This photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the city of Bamenda, the Anglophone capital of northwest Cameroon. - The trial in…
FILE - The city of Bamenda, the Anglophone capital of northwest Cameroon, is seen June 16, 2017. Officials said damage to a main road from heavy rains March 25, 2021, has stopped at least 200 vehicles from getting into or out of the city.

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - Thousands of Cameroonians are stranded after heavy rains Thursday collapsed the only road to the country's troubled Northwest Region. 

Among them is 36-year-old nurse Doris Tendong with Cameroon's ministry of health.   

She was traveling to the English-speaking town of Bamenda with COVID-19 test kits and treatment, and to educate people on the virus. She said more than 20 people in Bamenda died of COVID-19 within one week, and the number of health workers testing positive is increasing due to negligence and lack of knowledge. 

Tendong, who was dispatched from Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, is among thousands of people waiting for authorities to repair the road.

Map of Northwest Cameroon, Bamenda and Bafut

Officials said the damage has stopped at least 200 vehicles from getting into or out of Bamenda, the region's capital. The stranded travelers also included traders and aid workers helping people suffering from the region's separatist conflict.  

Cameroon's public works minister, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, said engineers have been sent to build an emergency road, and measures will be taken to prevent further damage.   

He said he has ordered signposts to be erected that will prohibit vehicles for up to two hours after rainfall. Cameroonians should rest assured, he added, that peace is returning to the English-speaking western regions and the entire road will be constructed very soon. 

Armed attackers

Efforts to repair the road in 2018 were abandoned after armed men attacked workers and torched construction equipment. Work resumed in 2020, but armed men again attacked, abducting some workers, who were only freed after ransom was paid.  

Cameroon authorities blamed anglophone rebels fighting to create a breakaway state from the French-speaking majority.  

Separatists did not confirm or deny the attacks on construction workers but have claimed responsibility for previous attacks on buses along the road.   

Crucial link

Authorities said the engineers sent to build an emergency road to rescue the stranded would be protected by Cameroon's military.

"The road is of capital economic importance," said Bamenda lawmaker Nestus Fru Manju. "Bamenda acts as a linkage between west Africa and central Africa because from Bamenda you have access to all of the Republic of Cameroon, which in turn has access to Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea or Central Africa (CAR). People who leave from Nigeria can freely circulate into the (Economic Community of Central African States) zone and do business." 

A 443-kilometer extension of the road linking Bamenda to the Nigerian town of Enugu was completed in 2020. It is part of the Trans-African Highway conceived more than 30 years ago as a transcontinental link from Lagos, Nigeria, on the Atlantic Ocean to Mombasa, Kenya, on the Indian Ocean.   
 

Related Stories

General Valere Nka, commander of the Cameroonian troops fighting separatists in the English-speaking North-West region, Dec. 12, 2020
Africa
Cameroon Military Accused of Killing Civilians in New Attacks on Separatists
The military says within the past week, at least 23 separatist rebels and three soldiers have been killed, but local people say most of those killed were unarmed civilians
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 10:13 AM
C.A.R. minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Arnaud Djoubaye- and Cameroon’s transport minister, Jean Ernest Messina Ngale Bibehe, Yaounde, Feb. 24, 2021. (Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)
Africa
Cameroonian Truckers Accuse Security Escorts in C.A.R. of Abandoning Attacked Convoys
Cameroon's Land Freight Transportation Bureau says there have been four rebel attacks this week on their convoys traveling between Garoua Boulay and CAR capital, Bangui
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 11:38 AM
Military protecting government officials visiting Lebialem in South Western Cameroon, Sept. 15, 2018
Africa
Cameroonians Protest Alleged Rebel Murders of Village Chiefs
Cameroon authorities say anglophone separatists killed three traditional rulers because they refused to pay the rebels
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 02:25 PM
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play