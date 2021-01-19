Africa

Central African Republic President's Election Win Confirmed

By VOA News
January 19, 2021 02:55 AM
President Faustin-Archange Touadera greets supporters after highest court confirmed his re-election at his party headquarter in Bangui
President Faustin-Archange Touadera greets supporters after highest court confirmed his re-election at his party headquarter in Bangui, Jan. 18, 2021.

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera is officially beginning his second term Tuesday, a day after the Constitutional Court confirmed his election victory last month. 

The country's highest court said the turnout was suppressed by armed groups, which impacted voters’ ability to cast their ballots. 

Following the court’s announcement, President Touadera said he is willing to have talks with those wishing to work toward peace and the development of the impoverished country, but not with those who want to drag Central African Republic into blind violence, adding justice will deal with them.  

Opposition candidates angered over Touadera’s win say the election was rife with fraud and irregularities.  

The Constitutional Court ruled those claims were not legitimate, but that has not stopped the violence.  

The rebels, protesting Touadera’s re-election on Dec. 27, attempted to overtake the capital, Bangui, just last week. 

Now, Touadera’s ability to quell the violence and begin working on his administration’s agenda may hinge largely on the help he relies on from U.N. peacekeeping forces and military support from Russia and Rwanda. 

Related Stories

United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) soldiers patrol in…
Africa
Rebels Attack Central African Republic Capital Amid Election Dispute
President’s army, UN peacekeepers repel assault
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 06:38 PM
A supporter of Central African Republic's United Hearts Movement (MCU) party celebrates the victory of President Faustin-Archange Touadera outside their party offices, in Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan. 4, 2021.
Africa
UN: Thousands Flee Central African Republic Election Violence
More than 30,000 refugees are estimated to have fled to neighboring countries, 62,000 remain in CAR
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 11:50 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play