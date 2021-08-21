Africa

Chad to Bring Home Half of Its Troops Fighting Sahel Militants 

By Reuters
August 21, 2021 06:58 PM
FILE - Bystanders look on as a tank is transported on a truck through the streets of N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 3, 2020, as Chadian troops return from a mission fighting Boko Haram in neighboring Nigeria.
FILE - A tank is taken through N'Djamena, Chad, Jan. 3, 2020, as Chadian troops return from fighting Boko Haram in Nigeria. Chad said Aug. 21, 2021, that it would recall 600 troops battling Islamist fighters in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

N'DJAMENA, CHAD - Chad has decided to recall half of its 1,200 troops battling Islamist militants in the tri-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, a spokesperson for Chadian authorities said Saturday. 

Chad deployed the soldiers in February to support a France-backed regional fight with insurgents linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State who have destabilized swaths of territory in West Africa's Sahel region in recent years. 

The decision to withdraw 600 of these soldiers was made in agreement with Chad's Sahel allies, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said, speaking on behalf of the Transitional Military Council in Chad. 

The recalled Chadian troops would be redeployed elsewhere, Agouna said, without giving further details. 

The authorities in Chad have faced a separate conflict this year with insurgents in the north. 

France has also said it plans to reduce its presence in the Sahel to around half the 5,100 soldiers there, although it has given no timeframe. 

The former colonial power has hailed some successes against the militants in recent months, but the situation is extremely fragile with hundreds of civilians killed in rebel attacks this year. 

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT), has run Chad since his father, the former president, was killed while visiting the front line in April. 

Earlier in August, Deby invited the rebels to participate in a national dialogue. 

A military source said the 600 troops would be sent to Chad's northern border with Libya and Sudan to disarm rebels seeking to return to take part in these talks, which are scheduled for the end of the year. 

On Saturday, Deby said the talks would not succeed unless all stakeholders were represented.  

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play