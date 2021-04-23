Africa

Chad President Déby’s Death Raises Security Concerns in West Africa

By Annika Hammerschlag
April 23, 2021 05:43 AM
A journalist reads a local newspaper bearing the late Chadian president Idriss Deby on the front page, during the state funeral…
A journalist reads a local newspaper bearing the late Chadian president Idriss Deby on the front page, during the state funeral for Deby in N'Djamena, Chad, April 23, 2021.

DAKAR, SENEGAL - The death of Chad's President Idriss Deby this week has raised concerns about stability in the country and throughout West Africa. While critics point out Deby's authoritarian, 31-year rule, security experts say he was an essential ally in the fight against terrorism and are worried about what comes next.

Déby presided over one of the largest and most well-resourced militaries in West Africa. His forces provided crucial support to international security efforts in the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel, where Islamist militant groups have wreaked havoc in recent years.

That’s likely why Western powers such as France and the U.S. turned a blind eye to the ever-mounting accusations of human rights abuses and to his habit of suppressing political opposition.

“In terms of the struggle against jihadism, his death is a distinct setback,” said John Campbell, a former U.S. ambassador to Nigeria and a senior fellow for Africa Policy Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, a Washington-based think tank. “The Chadian army was probably the most efficient fighting force in West Africa, again, with the exception of the French. And the question will be whether the regime continues the effort or not.”

Déby was killed by a Libyan-based rebel group while visiting troops on the front lines Monday. The event took place shortly after he was declared the winner of the April 11 elections, which were boycotted by opposition groups over accusations of political sidelining. The win would have marked the start of Déby’s sixth term.

A transitional military council appointed Déby’s son, General Mahamat Idriss Déby, as interim leader until democratic elections can be held in 18 months.

“There is uncertainty about the immediate future of Chad,” said Paul-Simon Handy, a senior regional advisor with the Institute of Security Studies in Dakar. “There’s uncertainty about the stability of the current interim arrangement by the military council. There’s uncertainty about unity within the ranks of the army. Islamist insurgents can actually use these opportunities to further destabilize Chad.”

This could have ripple effects across West Africa.

If Déby’s son does not earn the loyalty of Chad’s armed forces, the region could lose a key player in the fight against Islamic extremists.

“There’s the possibility that command and control over the armed forces may falter,” said Daniel Eizenga, a research fellow with the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, a U.S. Defense Department research institution. “The fact that the military council has tried to take up control suggests that there’s a great deal of instability that may, in fact, lead to having a harder time contributing troops to those kinds of regional efforts in the Sahel or Lake Chad Basin.”

Violent events linked to jihadist groups in the Sahel have increased sevenfold since 2017, according to the center, while the Lake Chad Basin saw a 60% increase in 2020 over the year prior.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures as he speaks after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Sept. 9, 2019.
Africa
French Foreign Minister Backs Chad’s Transitional Military Council  
Jean-Yves Le Drian says 'exceptional circumstances' made it necessary for military to bypass constitution after death of long-term President Idriss Deby Itno 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 10:19 AM
FILE PHOTO: Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Chadian army officers gather in the northeastern town of Kidal
Africa
Chad’s Interim President Faces Power Struggle
Rebels and opposition challenge General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, who has taken control after the death of his father, longtime President Idriss Deby Itno
André Kodmadjingar
By André Kodmadjingar
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 11:51 PM
In this Friday, April 9, 2021 image made from video, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, center, attends his final campaign…
South Sudan in Focus
Sudanese Analysts: Chad Military Takeover Will Likely Cause Instability in Darfur Region
Senior policy adviser says Sudan's transitional government should remain neutral on neighboring Chad's military takeover, warns that death of Chad's president could destabilize the entire Sahel region
Nabeel Biajo
By Nabeel Biajo
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 09:01 PM
FILE - Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) and French soldiers of the "Belleface" Desert Tactical Group (GTD) conduct an area control operation in the Gourma region during the Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, July 29, 2019.
Africa
Former Colonial Power France Feels Loss After Death of Chad's President
French Defense Minister Florence Parly says slain leader had been essential ally in fight against terrorism in Sahel
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 10:59 AM
Annika Hammerschlag
By
Annika Hammerschlag

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play