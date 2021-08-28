Africa

Chad Rebel Group FACT Says It’s Willing to Join National Dialogue

By Reuters
August 28, 2021 01:01 AM
Map of N'Djamena Chad
N'Djamena, Chad

N'DJAMENA, CHAD - A Chadian military-political rebel group behind this year's deadly insurgency said on Friday it was prepared to take part in a national dialogue proposed by transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Deby seized power in April after his father, the former president, was killed while visiting troops fighting the rebels, who had crossed the border from Libya to take a stand against the elder's 30-year rule.

The Libya-based rebel group that claimed responsibility for Deby's death, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), has now welcomed his son's offer to hold talks with all stakeholders, including opposition armed groups.

"If there are peaceful initiatives to build a new democratic Chad without dictatorship and the absolute confiscation of power, of course we will join them," said FACT spokesperson Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol.

Deby's Transitional Military Council (CMT) has previously refused to negotiate with rebel groups, in particular members of FACT, which in April swept south from bases in Libya and reached within 300 kilometers of the capital, N'Djamena, before being pushed back by the army.  

