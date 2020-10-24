Africa

Deal to Normalize Ties With Israel Stirs Opposition in Sudan

By Reuters
October 24, 2020 07:26 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, former Sudanese Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi, left, leader of the Umma political party…
FILE - Former Sudanese Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi speaks during a news conference in Khartoum, Feb. 6, 2020. On Oct. 22, al-Mahdi threatened to pull the support of his Umma Party from the government if it went ahead with normalizing ties with Israel.

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Prominent political factions in Sudan have rejected a deal brokered with the help of the United States to take steps to normalize ties with Israel.

The agreement was sealed Friday in a call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sudanese transitional leaders.

It would make Sudan the third Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel this year, though some Sudanese officials have said it should be approved by a yet-to-be formed transitional parliament.

The issue is sensitive in Sudan, formerly a hardline critic of Israel, dividing opinion among military and civilian leaders heading a transition after former President Omar al-Bashir was toppled in April 2019, following months of protests.

The government has said establishing ties with Israel should be treated separately from Sudan's removal from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list, a move Trump said would proceed days before announcing the deal on normalization.

Sudan, mired in economic crisis, was offered help with debt relief, food security and economic development in the statement announcing normalization.

President Donald Trump hangs up a phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left,…
FILE - President Donald Trump wraps up a phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel, as Cabinet officials and advisers applaud, in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 23, 2020, in Washington.

Among those criticizing the deal was the National Consensus Forces Alliance, a leftist coalition and key component of the Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance that emerged from the uprising against Bashir.

"The transitional power intentionally violates the constitutional document and makes steps towards normalization with the Zionist entity, breaking with the principles and commitments of Sudan's Three Nos," it said in a statement.

The "Three Nos" refers to a commitment made in Khartoum by Arab states in 1967 to "no recognition of Israel, no peace with Israel and no negotiations with Israel."

The Popular Congress Party, an Islamist faction that backed Bashir, also condemned the move. On Thursday, veteran opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi threatened to pull the support of his Umma Party from the government if it went ahead with the move.

Some Sudanese say they could accept normalization if it is in Sudan's economic interests, and there have been no street protests against the deal. Others object.

"Sudan must support Palestine, and this is a position of principle and religion," said Ahmed Al-Nour, a 36-year-old teacher.

Cartoonist Khalid Albaih depicted a Sudanese protester being trampled by Trump and Netanyahu, reflecting a view widely shared on social media that the deal ran counter to revolutionary aims and was made without public consultation.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump hangs up a phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left,…
Middle East
Trump Announces US-Brokered Israel-Sudan Normalization
Administration touts development as foreign policy achievement in Middle East ahead of November 3 US presidential election
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 09:09 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
Africa
Israel's Netanyahu Says Deal with Sudan Start of 'New Era'
Netanyahu also said that Israeli and Sudanese delegations would meet soon to discuss commercial and agricultural cooperation
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 01:39 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play