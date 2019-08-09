Africa

Dozens Dead In New Bout of Intercommunal Fighting In Chad

By AFP
August 9, 2019 11:18 AM
Chadian President Idriss Deby greets supporters of his Patriotic Salvation Movement during an election rally in the capital N'djamena (File Photo)
Chadian President Idriss Deby greets supporters of his Patriotic Salvation Movement during an election rally in the capital N'djamena (File Photo)

N'DJAMENA - At least 37 people have been killed in fresh fighting this week between rival ethnic groups in Chad, President Idriss Deby said on Friday.

The violence broke out over three days in the eastern province of Ouaddie, a strategic area on the border with Sudan, he said.

"The intercommunal conflict has become a national concern," Deby told a press conference to mark the country's independence day. "We are witnessing a terrible phenomenon."

Eastern Chad is in the grip of a cycle of violence between nomadic camel herders -- many from the Zaghawa ethnic group from which Deby hails -- and sedentary farmers from the Ouaddian community.

The latest fighting erupted on Monday in the village of Hamra after a rancher was killed, according to a local charity.

The violence continued on Tuesday in the Chakoya locality, a local tribal official told AFP.

One hospital source told AFP the death toll was as high as 44.

Describing the clashes, Deby said that police sent to the scene came under fire.

"Gun owners do not hesitate to shoot the police. It is a total war... we must engage against those who carry weapons and killing people," he said.

Deby said he would visit the area in the future, without giving any timeframe.

Last month Deby, who has been in power for almost three decades, hinted that military courts may be reintroduced in a bid to curb the unrest, a suggestion denounced by the country's opposition.

Related Stories

Map showing Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin
Africa
Dozens Dead in Fighting Between Chad Soldiers, Jihadists: Army
Fighting between Chad soldiers and Boko Haram jihadists killed dozens, including 63 "terrorists", in an overnight attack on a military base, an army spokesman said Monday. Seven soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when "the terrorists attacked our forces at midnight in Bouhama... in the Lake Chad region," Colonel Azem Bermandoa told AFP. He added "63 terrorists were killed" and the search for other attackers continued.
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
April 15, 2019
Des refugiés sous une tente qui sert de logement dans le camp de Dar Es Salam à Baga-Sola (ouest du Tchad).
Africa
Thousands of Nigerian Refugees Flee to Chad for Safety
The U.N. refugee agency says thousands of Nigerian refugees are fleeing to Chad to escape a surge of violence in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state.Fierce clashes between government forces and armed militants from the radical Islamic group Boko Haram erupted in late December in Borno state’s Baga town, near the Chadian border. The U.N. refugee agency reports an estimated 6,000 Nigerian refugees have fled for their lives over the past month, many paddling across Lake…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
January 23, 2019
Torched Tchakarmari village. Tchakarmari, Cameroon, Apr. 20, 2019.
Africa
Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad, Niger Deploy Troops After Fresh Attack
The Multi-National Joint Task Force of the Lake Chad Basin Commission has deployed troops after suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked a northern Cameroonian village late Thursday night, killing at least 13 people and leaving hundreds homeless. Cameroon officials have been asking residents to collaborate with the military, fearing more attacks when Ramadan starts in early May.The task force has troops from Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad and Niger.Tchakarmari village, on…
Default Author Profile
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
April 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP