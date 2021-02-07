DRC Confirms Ebola Death

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported Sunday that a woman has died of Ebola, three months after the country declared the end of the previous outbreak.



The woman's husband had contracted the disease and survived in the previous outbreak in 2020. Samples from the hospital in Butembo, in the northeastern part of the country, were being sent to the capital, Kinshasa, to determine whether her illness is linked to the previous outbreak or constitutes a new one.



The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the previous outbreak in the northwestern state of Equateur over in November of last year, after 55 people in the state died of the disease.



More than 2,200 people died of Ebola in the region between 2018 and 2020.



"It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak,” the WHO said Sunday.

The patient was the wife of an #Ebola survivor. Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, #DRC for genome sequencing to determine link to the previous outbreak. It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak. pic.twitter.com/YVAMuOmvFn — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 7, 2021

Still, extensive contact tracing in connection with the victim is already under way, according to the WHO.



The news comes as the country, like much of the world, battles the coronavirus pandemic.



The Ebola virus, formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is a rare but severe and often fatal illness that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, triggering severe vomiting and diarrhea.