Africa

DRC Confirms Ebola Death

By VOA News
February 07, 2021 05:21 PM
A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear enters the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for…
FILE - A health worker wearing protective gear is seen at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1, 2019. A deadly case has been reported Sunday after the country had declared the end of an outbreak last November.

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported Sunday that a woman has died of Ebola, three months after the country declared the end of the previous outbreak.
 
The woman's husband had contracted the disease and survived in the previous outbreak in 2020. Samples from the hospital in Butembo, in the northeastern part of the country, were being sent to the capital, Kinshasa, to determine whether her illness is linked to the previous outbreak or constitutes a new one.
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the previous outbreak in the northwestern state of Equateur over in November of last year, after 55 people in the state died of the disease.
 
More than 2,200 people died of Ebola in the region between 2018 and 2020.
 
"It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak,” the WHO said Sunday.

Still, extensive contact tracing in connection with the victim is already under way, according to the WHO.
 
The news comes as the country, like much of the world, battles the coronavirus pandemic.
 
The Ebola virus, formerly known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is a rare but severe and often fatal illness that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, triggering severe vomiting and diarrhea.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play