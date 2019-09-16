Africa

DRC Police: 36 People Missing After Boat Sinks in Congo River

By Agence France-Presse
September 16, 2019 12:57 AM
A man paddles a dugout canoe past whaleboats being loaded with cargo and passengers at Baramoto Port in Kinshasa, Congo Monday, Sept. 6, 2010. In a country of dense rain forests with few paved roads, boarding an overcrowded boat on a treacherous…
A man paddles a dugout canoe past whaleboats being loaded with cargo and passengers at Baramoto Port in Kinshasa, Congo Monday, Sept. 6, 2010.

KINSHASA - Thirty-six people are missing after a boat sank in the Congo river on the outskirts of Kinshasa, DR Congo police said on Sunday.

The vessel, which was traveling to the capital, went down overnight in Maluku commune, about 100 kilometers from the center of the city.

Seventy-six people survived, police wrote on Twitter.

"The cause of the accident is not yet known," police spokesperson Colonel Pierrot-Rombaut Mwanamputu told AFP.

Lake and river transport is widely used in Democratic Republic of Congo as the highway system is poor, but accidents are common, often caused by overloading and the unsafe state of vessels.

The boat involved was called a "baleiniere" or "whaler" -- a commonly-used flat-bottomed vessel between 15 to 30 meters (50 to 100 feet) long by two to six meters wide.

In the vast majority of accidents, passengers are not equipped with life jackets and many cannot swim.

