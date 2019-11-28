Africa

East Africa Struggles With Heavy Rains, With More to Come

By Associated Press
November 28, 2019 09:41 AM
People stand on debris blockinag a highway after River Muruny burst its bank following heavy rains in Parua village, about 85 km…
People stand on debris blocking a highway after River Muruny burst its bank following heavy rains in Parua village, about 85 km northeast of Kitale, in West Pokot county, western Kenya, Nov. 24, 2019.

NAIROBI - Flash flooding has hit the small but strategic East African nation of Djibouti, where the government and United Nations said the equivalent of two years' rain fell in a single day. Several regional countries including Kenya are struggling after heavy rains, with more to come.

A joint Djibouti-U.N. statement on Thursday said up to a quarter-million people have been affected in recent days in the country on the Red Sea that's home to military bases for the United States, China and others. With heavy rains forecast through the end of the month that number could grow.

Djibouti has been called one of the world's most vulnerable non-island nations in the face of climate change as sea levels rise. Neighboring Somalia has been hit hard by recent flooding as well.

In Kenya, East Africa's economic hub, the government said 120 people have been killed in flooding and mudslides during an unusually severe rainy season. More than 60 died over the weekend in West Pokot county.
More than 18,000 people across Kenya are displaced, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society. Infrastructure has been damaged, making aid delivery more difficult.

Doctors are worried that diseases, especially waterborne ones, might spread.
                 

