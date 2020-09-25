Africa

ECOWAS Could Lift Mali Sanctions on Friday

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 03:23 AM
FILE - Mali's ruling military junta on Sept. 22, 2020, appointed former defense minister Bah Ndaw, shown here in 2014, president of a new transition government.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, could announce Friday if it will lift crippling sanctions on Mali.

Incoming interim Malian President Bah Ndaw is to be sworn in Friday in the capital, Bamako for an 18-month term.

On the eve of the ceremony, Ndaw met with former Nigerian President and ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan said ECOWAS could announce Friday whether the official appointments satisfy the organization’s conditions to lift crippling sanctions.

Jonathan told reporters Wednesday the soldiers now in charge are doing a job in line with ECOWAS leadership aims. He said the sanctions against Mali could be lifted following Friday's swearing-in ceremony.

Ndaw is the leader of the junta that took control of the country after ousting President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita.  

