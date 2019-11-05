Africa

Egypt's President Lavishly Praises Trump on Social Media

November 5, 2019 01:10 PM
President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House, April 9, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House, April 9, 2019, in Washington.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Egypt's president has lavished praise on President Donald Trump on social media, calling him a "man with unique power to confront crises."
 
Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi's comments are the latest public example of the two leaders' closeness.
 

El-Sissi thanked Trump late Monday for his "generous concern" for helping revive Egypt's deadlocked dispute with Ethiopia over its construction of a massive upstream Nile dam.
 
A former army general who seized power in 2013 coup, el-Sissi has carried out a widespread crackdown on dissent, silencing critics and jailing thousands.
 

Trump has avoided censuring el-Sissi for his repression, instead admiring his efforts to combat terrorism.
 
Trump has drawn criticism for his relationships with autocratic leaders such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Related Stories

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz…
Middle East
Egypt Says Washington to Host Nov. 6 Meeting on Ethiopia Dam Dispute
Egypt is worried that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, under construction near Ethiopia's border with Sudan, will restrict supplies of already scarce Nile waters
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 17:18
FILE - Actress Kerry Washington presents Egyptian activist Esraa Abdel Fattah with a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011.
Middle East
Egypt: Prominent Activist is Arrested, Jailed For 15 days
Esraa Abdel-Fattah was brought before prosecutors after she was arrested by security forces in plain cloths
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 08:19
FILE - Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a leading pro-democracy activist, walks with his sister Mona Seif prior to a conference at the American University in Cairo, near Tahrir Square, Egypt, Sept. 22, 2014.
Middle East
Family Says Egyptian Pro-democracy Activist Beaten in Jail
Alaa Abdel-Fattah was among some 3,000 people who activists say were arrested since the small and rare Sept. 20 protests that demanded general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi step down
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 09:37

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan