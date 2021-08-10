Africa

Ethiopia Calls on All ‘Capable’ Citizens to Join Military Effort in Northern Tigray

By VOA News
August 10, 2021 12:06 PM
FILE - Youth joining the Ethiopian National Defense Force are escorted to Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 27, 2021.
FILE - Youth joining the Ethiopian National Defense Force are escorted to Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 27, 2021.

The Ethiopian government appealed Tuesday for its citizens to join the military to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the embattled northern Tigray region. 

The appeal from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office follows the government’s unilateral declaration of a cease-fire in June as its military retreated from Tigray or abandoned the truce altogether.

“Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defense Forces, Special Forces and militias to show your patriotism," Abiy’s office said in a statement.

FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post…
Tigray Forces Vow 'Warm Welcome' in Face of New Offensive
Amhara forces reportedly will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region

Representatives of Abiy, the TPLF and the Tigray emergency task force did not immediately comment.

The TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia for three decades, now controls Tigray.

Fighting between the national government and the TPLF broke out in November, leaving about 4 million people in Tigray, Amhara and Afar facing emergency or crisis levels of food insecurity, according to the U.N.

Troops from Eritrea, Ethiopia’s neighbor to the north, and Amhara, a neighboring region to the south of Tigray, also entered the conflict in support of the Ethiopian government.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday that it and its partners regained access to the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps for Eritrean refugees in Tigray. Violence had prevented representatives from accessing the sites since July 13.

The UNHCR said deliveries of aid for the camps’ 23,000 refugees resumed on August 5, despite access that is “limited by a complex and fluid security situation.”
 
VOA U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer contributed to this report, and some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

