Africa

Ethiopia: At Least 150 Killed in Clashes Following Death of Outspoken Singer 

By VOA News
Updated July 05, 2020 02:28 PM
In this image taken from OBN video, the coffin of Ethiopia singer Hachalu Hundessa is carried during the funeral in Ambo,…
In this image taken from OBN video, the coffin of Ethiopia singer Hachalu Hundessa is carried during the funeral in Ambo, Ethiopia, Thursday July 2, 2020. More than 80 people have been killed in unrest in Ethiopia after the popular singer Hachalu…

At least 150 people have been killed in the Oromia region of Ethiopia as riots following the killing of a popular singer continue. 

Known for his political songs, popular singer Hachalu Hundessa's death has heightened ethnic tensions in Ethiopia, as the protests spread to the Oromia region, where Hundessa was born.

In this image taken from OBN video, the coffin of Ethiopia singer Hachalu Hundessa is carried during the funeral in Ambo,…
Killing of Musician in Ethiopia Highlights Deep Rooted Ethnic, Political Tension
The death sparked riots leaving at least 80 dead

Most of the deaths occurred in Oromia with others killed in the capital of Addis Ababa by security forces or in cases of inter-ethnic violence in the past week. At least 2,000 people have been arrested. 

Authorities cut internet services in an attempt to dampen protests, making it difficult for rights monitors to track the killings.

Hundessa was gunned down Monday night in Addis Ababa, a week after he appeared on the Oromia Media Network, where he challenged a question about his support for the national government and noted that he “didn’t support anybody but the Oromo people.”

The musician was ethnic Oromo, a group that has a long history of being discriminated against.   

Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018, ethnic groups' demands for political, social, and economic inclusion and in some cases, independence have been growing. 

 

Related Stories

Ethiopian musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa is buried in Ambo, Ethiopia, July 2, 2020, in this still image from a video.
Africa
More Than 80 Reported Killed This Week in Ethiopia Unrest
Deaths reported by police in the Oromia region follow killing of musician Hachalu Hundessa on Monday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:22
FILE: Ethiopian musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa poses while dressed in a traditional costume during the 123rd anniversary celebration of the battle of Adwa, where Ethiopian forces defeated invading Italian forces, in Addis Ababa, March 2, 2019.
Africa
Rights Groups Call for Swift Response to Ethiopian Singer's Death
Oromia regional authorities said at least 50 people have been killed in the region following the death of a popular Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:53
FILE PHOTO: EthiopiaÕs Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the legislators on the current situation of the country inside the…
Africa
Violence Erupts in Ethiopia After Popular Singer Is Killed
At least 8 killed, 80 hurt when Haacaaluu Hundeessaa shot dead in apparent targeted killing 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 21:37
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play