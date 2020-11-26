Africa

Ethiopia PM Orders ‘Final Phase’ of Offensive Against Forces in Tigray Region

By VOA News
November 26, 2020 10:26 AM
Members of the Amhara special forces look out from the back of a parked truck in Dansha, Ethiopia, on November 25, 2020. (Photo…
Members of the Amhara special forces look out from the back of a parked truck in Dansha, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2020.

Ethiopia’s military has been ordered to complete the “final phase” of a military offensive in the Tigray capital of Mekele, after local forces did not surrender within a 72-hour-deadline imposed by the prime minister.

“The last peaceful gate which had remained open for the TPLF clique to walk through have now been firmly closed as a result of TPLF’s contempt for the people of Ethiopia,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement Thursday, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. 

Earlier this week, Abiy, who last year was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in ending a long-simmering conflict between his country and neighboring Eritrea, gave the TPLF 72 hours to surrender or face a military offensive on the state’s capital of Mekele.

The Ethiopian army has been battling local forces in Tigray since November 4, when Abiy sent the national defense force into the area, after accusing local forces of attacking a military base there.

Hundreds of people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled to neighboring Sudan, recounting horrific tales of violence.

Abiy warned residents of Mekele Thursday on to disarm and stay inside.

The conflict has raised alarm from rights organizations and the United Nations, which have urged Abiy to seek a diplomatic solution to the problem, noting the harm faced by civilians already victims of a weak economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

But Abiy thus far has rejected all calls for dialogue.

 

Related Stories

Members of the Amhara special forces look out from the back of a parked truck in Dansha, Ethiopia, on November 25, 2020. (Photo…
Africa
Ethiopia’s Leaders Rebuff Foreign Appeals for Diplomatic Solution in Tigray
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his predecessor say there is no moral equivalency to the 3-week-old conflict
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:05 PM
This November 20, 2020 photograph shows a survivor of the November 9, 2020 Mai Kadra massacre, seating in a bed at the Gondar…
Africa
Ethiopian Rights Commission Alleges ‘Atrocious Massacre’ in Tigray
Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says a group of youths informally known as Samri targeted ethnic Amhara and Welkait men,'beating them with sticks, stabbing them with knives, machetes and hatchets and strangling them with ropes'
James Butty
By James Butty
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 05:34 PM
FILE - Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed stands during an event honoring the national defense forces, in Addis Ababa, Nov. 17, 2020.
Africa
Ethiopia's Abiy Gives Tigray Region 72-Hour Ultimatum
Ethiopia’s prime minister has threatened a military offensive unless regional forces surrender
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 02:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play