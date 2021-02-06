Africa

Ethiopian Government Blocking Aid in Tigray, UN Says

By Lisa Schlein
Updated February 06, 2021 04:27 AM
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather to receive relief aid at the Um-Rakoba camp on the…
FILE - Ethiopians who fled fighting in the Tigray region gather to receive relief aid at the Um Rakouba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 17, 2020.

GENEVA - The United Nations says that the Ethiopian government is preventing aid from reaching non-government-controlled rural areas in the Tigray region, where most of the province’s 2.3 million people in dire need of assistance are living.

Violent clashes continue in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region three months after the government launched a military offensive on the regional capital, Mekelle.  The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says humanitarian conditions in the region are alarming and rapidly deteriorating.  

It says millions of people are in dire need of food, water and other essential relief and services.  However, it says aid workers are unable to reach most of the rural areas in Tigray, where the greatest number of people in need are living.  

Children play in front of a bullet-ridden wall of a destroyed store in the village of Bisober, in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Dec. 9, 2020.
Aid Efforts in Ethiopia’s Tigray Thwarted by Lack of Access
UNICEF expresses concern about what it sees as a worsening situation for 1.3 million children affected by the conflict in the region

U.N. officials say insecurity and bureaucratic obstacles are preventing aid workers from accessing those areas.  OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke says government clearances needed to move the necessary staff into Tigray have not been received.

"An increasing amount of humanitarian cargo has been mobilized, but without staff and access, it will not reach the people who need it the most, especially in rural areas…Access to the countryside is mostly blocked for both U.N. agencies and NGO’s (non-governmental organizations), and no humanitarian assistance is taking place in non-government-controlled areas," said Laerke.

Laerke notes aid is available for people living in towns along the main roads from Mekelle towards Shire, which are controlled by federal government forces.  

He says people in rural areas, where two-thirds of Tigray’s population live, are not so fortunate.

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Ethiopia's Tigray conflict wait in a line for the food distribution by Muslim Aid at the Um…
FILE - Ethiopian refugees who fled the Ethiopia's Tigray conflict wait in a line for the food distribution at the Um Rakuba refugee camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state, Dec. 12, 2020.

He says economic activity and access to essential services, including electricity, telecommunications, cash, and fuel are largely disrupted.  He says hunger reportedly is growing.   

"Lack of food in markets is reported, as the conflict broke out during harvest season, leaving crops unharvested," said Laerke. "Key supply routes to Tigray are still cut.  And malnutrition among the population was already on the rise because of COVID-19 and the desert locust situation.” 

Laerke says more than 70 humanitarian staffers are still waiting for their clearances in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.  He adds they are ready to move into Tigray to resume aid distribution as soon as the government gives them the go-ahead.

Related Stories

An Eritrean refugee woman seats with a child at the door of a house at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia, on January 30, 2021…
Africa
Eritrean Refugees Caught in Crossfire of Ethiopia's Tigray War
A brutal conflict in the northern region of Tigray has rendered them uniquely vulnerable
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 09:42 PM
Children play in front of a bullet-ridden wall of a destroyed store in the village of Bisober, in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Dec. 9, 2020.
Africa
Ex-Peace Corps Volunteers Plead With US for Help on Tigray
The letter also urges the United Nations to investigate and advocate for media access to the region 'to document human rights abuses'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:00 PM
FILE PHOTO: An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border
Africa
Ethiopia Says Tigray Back to 'Normalcy,' but Witnesses See Disaster
Thousands of people are believed to have died
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 08:20 PM
Map locates key cities in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Millions of Tigray residents, still largely cut off from the world, live in…
Africa
US Says Eritrean Forces Should Leave Tigray Immediately
A State Department spokesperson in an email to The Associated Press cites credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human rights abuses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 09:51 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play