Africa

Ethiopian Opposition, Prime Minister Accuse Each Other of Power Grab

By Simon Marks
May 08, 2020 03:09 PM
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses a news conference in his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug. 25, 2018.
FILE - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses a news conference in his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug. 25, 2018.

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of using the coronavirus pandemic to delay elections and stay in power beyond his constitutional mandate.

Abiy responded this week, accusing members of the opposition of using the COVID-19 pandemic to increase their own power and seed unrest in Africa's second most populous country.

The core issue is when Ethiopia will hold national elections. They were supposed to take place August 29, but have been delayed because of COVID-19. The government's mandate expires at the end of September.

Many opposition groups want to see a transitional government put in place after the mandate ends. That would grant them more decision-making power until the government holds elections and a state of emergency related to the pandemic has been lifted.

Ethiopia has 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with four deaths.

FILE - An Ethiopian health worker sprays disinfectant as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 29, 2020.

Making matters more complicated, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which ran the country until Abiy came to power in 2018, has threatened to hold its own regional election in an attempt to consolidate its power at a regional level. The TPLF split from the national Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition last year when the coalition's three other parties merged to form the new Prosperity Party.

Yilkal Getnet, the leader of the opposition Ethiopian National Movement, spoke to VOA on a messaging app.

"Who's trying to grab power? It's the government, who dismissed all the opposition first and who wants to stay in power without any constitutional rights or the Ethiopian opposition political parties that are asking for dialogue [and] negotiation to have a common road map for our country," Getnet said. "Who is trying to grab power? It's the prime minister obviously."

On Tuesday, Ethiopia's House of People's Representatives, the parliament's lower chamber, approved a measure that would allow elections to be rescheduled after the pandemic is under control. However, that has left the opposition fuming because parliament is largely made up of members of the ruling Prosperity Party.

William Davison, the International Crisis Group's senior analyst for Ethiopia, told VOA that the coronavirus had left the opposition in a weaker position because its candidates are unable to campaign.

But, he explained, the government is also looking weak because the constitution does not explicitly provide ways to extend the government's term.

"This is an opportunity for the opposition, because the government is looking weak potentially, because it's on these kind of shaky, unprecedented constitutional legal grounds," Davison said. "Yes, there's a constitutional conundrum here. Yes, there's a creative legal solution needed. Ultimately, whether that legal solution leads to more peace or less peace is going to depend on the amount of political support it has."

Ethiopia is no stranger to political unrest. In October, 86 people died in two days of clashes after security forces allegedly tried to arrest Jawar Mohammed, one of Ethiopia's most prominent political activists, and his supporters came out to protest in several towns and cities.

In a televised speech Thursday, Abiy said calls for a transitional government were not legal and accused opposition parties of trying to grab power themselves. "Young people," he said, "should not die, mothers should not cry and houses should not be demolished just so politicians can take power."  
 

Related Stories

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during a session with the Members of the Parliament in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,…
Africa
Ethiopia Opens Up Mobile Money Services to Local Non-Financial Firms
The new directive would allow Ethio Telecom, as an Ethiopian-owned company, to move into mobile money
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:13
TOPSHOT - A cleaning staff waers protective gear to disinfect a metro carriage as a prevemtive measure against the spreading of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ethiopia to Release Inmates to Curb Coronavirus Spread
Inmates convicted of minor crimes, women with babies, eligible for release
Default Author Profile
By Michael Brown
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 05:46
Youths dance during an Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) rally in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 21, 2018…
Africa
Rights Group Condemns Internet Shutdown in Ethiopia, Points to Threats of Coronavirus Spread 
Human Rights Watch Calls on Ethiopia to Restore Internet and Phone Access in Western Oromia
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 15:58
Simon Marks
By
Simon Marks

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play