Africa

Ethiopia's Amhara State Rallies Youth to Fight Tigrayans as War Expands 

By Reuters
July 25, 2021 12:09 PM
Members of Amhara Special Forces stand guard along a street in Humera town, Ethiopia, July 1, 2021.
Members of Amhara Special Forces stand guard along a street in Humera town, Ethiopia, July 1, 2021.

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's Amhara state on Sunday called on "all young people" to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia's other nine regions.

The call for mass mobilization against Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters - whom Amhara's military said were now attacking the state - expands the eight-month-old war and instability in the Horn of Africa country.

"I call on all young people, militia, non-militia in the region, armed with any government weapon, armed with personal weapons, to join the anti-TPLF war mission from tomorrow," Agegnehu Teshager, president of Amhara regional government was quoted as saying by the region's state media.

Calls to TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda, for a comment were not answered.

War erupted between the Ethiopian military and the TPLF, which rules Ethiopia's northernmost region, in November.

Three weeks later, the government declared victory when it captured Tigray's capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting. At the end of June, the TPLF seized control of Mekelle and most of Tigray after government soldiers withdrew.

This week, the Tigrayans pushed their offensive to Afar, their neighboring state to the east, where they said they planned to target troops from the Amhara region fighting alongside the federal military in the area.

Afar is a strategic region for landlocked Ethiopia because the main road and railway linking the capital, Addis Ababa, with the seaport of Djibouti runs through it.

On Saturday, Amhara's special forces commander, Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, was quoted by the region's state media as saying the war had expanded to the state.

"The terrorist group has started a war in the Amhara and Afar regions and is also harassing Ethiopians," Tefera said, referring to TPLF. "Amhara Special Forces are fighting in coordination with other security forces."

Thousands of people have died in the fighting, around 2 million have been displaced and more than 5 million rely on emergency food aid.

 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2020 a member of the Afar Special Forces stands in front of the debris of a…
Ethiopia's Afar Region Urges Civilians to Fight Tigray Rebels
Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions' shared border
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 04:06 PM
In this file photo taken on December 9, 2020 a member of the Afar Special Forces stands in front of debris
Africa
Ethiopian Government Accuses TPLF of Disrupting Aid Delivery to Tigray
2.1 million people in the region need life-saving food assistance
Dawit Gelmo
By Gelmo Dawit
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 06:29 AM
Ethiopian government soldiers and prisoners of war in military uniforms walk through the streets of Mekelle, the capital of…
Africa
Ethiopian Police Reject Claims of Arbitrary Tigrayan Arrests
Ethiopian police says hundreds of Tigrayans arrested were TPLF supporters, while Amnesty calls arrests ethnically motivated
Dawit Gelmo
By Gelmo Dawit
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 08:02 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play