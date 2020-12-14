Africa

Ethiopia's War-Scarred Tigray Region Regains Some Services

By Reuters
December 14, 2020 06:24 PM
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, December 11, 2020.

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia sent civil servants in Tigray back to work Monday and ordered gun owners to disarm as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government sought to restore normality in the northern region after weeks of war. 

Some power and telephone links were also restored in regional capital, Mekelle, after a virtual communications blackout since federal troops' November 4 offensive. But there were reports of big fuel and food price hikes, plus water shortages. 

Accounts of hunger and harassment also emerged from refugees, some of whom the Ethiopian government has sent back to Tigray. The region is still off-limits to journalists without a permit. 

Abiy has declared victory over the former local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. The powerful TPLF dominated federal government for nearly three decades before anti-government protests propelled Abiy to office in 2018. 

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and nearly a million fled their homes during airstrikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation. 

A Tigray girl sits atop a hill overlooking the Umm Rakouba refugee camp, hosting people who fled the conflict in the Tigray…
A Tigray girl sits atop a hill overlooking the Umm Rakouba refugee camp, hosting people who fled the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, December 14, 2020.

The government said mobile voice services in Mekelle and six other towns had been restored, and that electricity was also back in the regional capital. However, of 27 calls made by Reuters to Mekelle on Monday, only six connected. 

Tigray's airspace was reopened Monday. 

There was mounting concern over 100,000 Eritrean refugees in Tigray. Three refugees in the Adi Harush camp reached by Reuters said there was no food and little water, and they were being mistreated by armed men without uniforms. The men had raped two women, one of the refugees said. 

Reuters was unable to verify their stories or reach the Ethiopian refugee agency, which is returning hundreds of people to the camps, for comment. 

A 40-year-old driver reached by phone in Mekelle said power was back but there was little water and food was extremely expensive.  

"People are going outside because they are hungry," he told Reuters on condition of anonymity. 

He said the price of fuel had jumped nearly 14 times from 22 birr ($0.57) before the conflict to 300 birr on the black market. A kilo of berbere, a popular spice, soared from 70 to 800 birr. Reuters could not verify the prices. 

Banks remained closed, another resident said. 

The new government-appointed provisional administration for Tigray has told state employees, including rank-and-file workers from the previous administration, to return to work on Monday or be fired. 

Gun owners must hand in weapons by Tuesday or risk arrest. 

Administration head Mulu Nega said he was too busy to comment when Reuters tried to reach him Monday. 

TPLF leaders, believed to be hiding in the mountains, have previously said they were fighting back. Reuters has not been able to reach them for comment for more than a week. 

It has been near impossible to verify accounts from all sides due to the communications difficulties. 

Related Stories

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, hands folded, arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec. 13, 2020. (Twitter - @SudanPMHamdok)
Africa
Sudan PM Visits Ethiopia for Talks on Restive Tigray Region
More than 50,000 Ethiopians from the embattled region have fled to Sudan due to violence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 04:46 PM
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.
Africa
Relief Aid Arrives in Embattled Tigray Region
Red Cross delivers first shipment of essential supplies since fighting began Nov. 4
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 01:45 PM
Tigray refugee children sing and dance inside a tent run by UNICEF for children's activities, in Umm Rakouba refugee camp.
Africa
Ethiopian Refugees Prevented from Fleeing to Eastern Sudan
Over the past week, fewer than 500 a day have been arriving in Sudan, according to UN refugee agency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:29 PM
2311: More than 46,00 people have fled the Tigray region in Ethiopia to Sudan, pictured on Dec. 10, 2020 in the Um Rakouba camp in Sudan. (VOA/ Mohaned Bilal)
Africa
Reporter’s Notebook: Ethiopian Refugees’ Uncountable Losses
At the Um Rakouba camp in Sudan, it’s hard to find an Ethiopian refugee without multiple relatives missing, dead or both 
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 07:21 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play