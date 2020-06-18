Evariste Ndayishimiye Sworn In as Burundi's New President 

Evariste Ndayishimiye was sworn in as Burundi's new president Thursday at the Ingoma stadium in the capital city, Gitegay, a week after the sudden death of outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Ndayishimiye was originally scheduled to be sworn into office in August, but the Constitutional Court ruled last week that Ndayishimiye’s swearing take place as soon as possible following the death of his predecessor.

Burundi's president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to the media after signing the book of condolences at the presidential palace in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 13, 2020.

Ndayishimiye became Burundi's new leader by securing just over 68 percent of the vote in the May election, and overcoming a bid by the opposition to get the results overturned because of alleged fraud.

Ndayishimiye, who was handpicked by the ruling CNDD-FDD party to succeed Nkurunziza, will serve a seven year term, pending his reelection.

His immediate challenges included leading his country's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. People attending his swearing were told to arrive early to allow time for their temperatures to be taken as a precaution.

So far, Burundi has confirmed just over 100 covid-19 infections and one death.