Africa

Explosions Rock Hotel in Somali Coastal City

By Mohamed Olad Hassan
July 12, 2019 05:35 PM
Al-Shabab insurgents control much of southern Somalia, including the city of Kismayo.
FILE - A map of Somalia showing the location of Kismayo.

Militants stormed a hotel Friday evening in the coastal Somali city of Kismayo, sparking gunbattles and fears of heavy casualties. 
 
The attack began when an explosives-laden car detonated at the front entrance of the Asasey hotel, a popular meeting spot for regional officials and visitors from the diaspora.  Militants then stormed inside and opened fire.  
 
Witnesses told VOA's Somali service that regional security forces were trading fire with the militants.  The witnesses reported hearing several explosions, presumably from hand grenades. 
 
Jihadist group al-Shabab immediately claimed the responsibility for the attack through al-Andalu Radio, the group's FM station. 
 
Reuters quoted an al-Shabab spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab, as saying, "It was a suicide attack," and that the fighting was continuing. 
 
A VOA reporter in the town said the number of casualties was unclear. At least one member of Somalia's federal parliament was thought to have been in the hotel at the time of the attack.  
 
Al-Shabab frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia against government, military and civilian targets. 
 
The attack in Kismayo, about 485 kilometers south of Mogadishu, came amid preparation for regional elections. The port town once served as a major stronghold for al-Shabab militants. 

Related Stories

The al-Hol Camp in northern Syria was built for 10,000 people, but the population has now swelled to 72,000 and continues to grow, pictured in al-Hol Camp, Syria on March, 4, 2019. (H.Murdock/VOA)
Africa
IS Followers in Syria, Iraq Want Evacuation to Somalia
Dozens of European citizens of Somali origin who joined Islamic State terror group in Syria and Iraq want to go to Somalia due to European countries' reluctance to take them back
Default Author Profile
By Harun Maruf
June 21, 2019
Women who fled drought queue to receive food distributed by local volunteers at a camp for displaced persons in the Daynile neighborhood on the outskirts of Mogadishu, in Somalia, May 18, 2019.
Africa
US Reopens Permanent USAID Mission in Somalia
Mission opens 28 years after the US Agency for International Development halted its work in the country when after the US embassy ceased operations there
Default Author Profile
By Nike Ching
June 17, 2019
Women who fled drought queue to receive food distributed by local volunteers at a camp for displaced persons in the Daynile neighborhood on the outskirts of Mogadishu, in Somalia, May 18, 2019.
Africa
UN Warns of Famine Threat in Somalia
UN’s humanitarian chief is calling on donors to help the organization act early to prevent a drought-induced famine from striking Somalia
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
June 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Mohamed Olad Hassan